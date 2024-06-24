x

June 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 83ºF

Society

A Predawn Operation Has Rescued 77 Migrants from a Crippled Yacht off Greece’s Aegean Islands

June 24, 2024
By Associated Press
Greek coast guard vessel. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Greek coast guard vessel. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

A group of 77 migrants were rescued off a crippled sailing yacht after a large overnight operation in the southern Aegean Sea, Greek authorities said Monday.

Nobody was reported missing or injured following the rescue between the islands of Amorgos and Astypalaia, Greece’s coast guard said.

Three coast guard vessels, four merchant ships in the area and two smaller private boats took part in the rescue after passengers on the yacht phoned emergency services for assistance.

The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately known. All were taken to Naxos in the Cyclades island group, where they were given temporary shelter.

It was unclear where the migrants had departed from. They were rescued on a route typically used by smuggling gangs to ferry migrants from Turkey to Italy, avoiding tightly patrolled waters around Greece’s eastern Aegean islands.

Such trips are more common in the summer when the weather is milder and when the smugglers’ yachts are likelier to pass by undetected amid the large numbers of yachts chartered by tourists visiting popular Greek islands.

Greece is a key entry point for thousands of people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia seeking a better life in the affluent European Union.

___

RELATED

Society
Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hit Greek-Owned Ship in the Red Sea, Causing Damage and Injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An aerial drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck and damaged a vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday, officials said, the latest attack by the group targeting shipping in the vital maritime corridor.

Politics
After Cabinet Shakeup, EU Elections, Mitsotakis Sets Some New Goals
Politics
Greek Foreign Minister Says North Macedonia Violating Name Deal

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

It’s Not as World-Famous as Ramen or Sushi. But the Humble Onigiri is Soul Food in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The word “onigiri” became part of the Oxford English Dictionary this year, proof that the humble sticky-rice ball and mainstay of Japanese food has entered the global lexicon.

The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery in Arkansas.

PARIS (AP) — Dior staged an homage to sport on the eve of the Paris Olympics on the grounds of the Musée Rodin on the first day of Paris Couture Week on Monday.

ATHENS - This week, a cohort of SNF Paideia Fellows visited SNF's headquarters in Greece as part of an annual trip to Athens to celebrate their completion of the program.

Summer is the season of smoky BBQs, sweet corn on the cob and juicy watermelon slices.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.