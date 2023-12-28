x

December 28, 2023

Editorial

A Prayer for Those Who Suffer

By Antonis H. Diamataris
CHRISTMAS CARD WISHES
CHRISTMAS CARD WISHES

Just like everyone else, I received many good wishes for Christmas. Wishes from relatives, friends, but especially from readers like you.

This Christmas tradition is a direct form of communicating love and respect and serves as a source of joy and satisfaction, as so many people remember you – and you remember them – during these holy days.

However, I’ve noticed that the holiday wishes sent through cards, the handwritten ones, which I prefer, are diminishing over time. Fewer people take the trouble to write out their wishes on a beautifully crafted Christmas card.

On the contrary, with email, SMS messages, and the like, the wishes are delivered digitally, and their use is increasing rapidly. It’s one of the signs of the times.

Usually, we wish for good health, happiness, and success in our professional pursuits. Substantial wishes, drawn from life’s experience and wisdom. What gift could be more important than health?

Another profound, significant wish, one that is not heard or written so often, perhaps because we take it for granted, is the wish related to friendship. Thanking, for example, someone for their friendship or praising God for it.

I find it one of the most essential wishes. It is a wish that stems from the soul, acknowledging the need we have for friends, a relationship that warms the soul, provides relief, and brings joy. A wish that recognizes that friendship eases one’s passage through life’s harsh realities.

For me, however, the most poignant Christmas wish this year was one I received from a good friend who wrote – in English: “Let’s say a prayer during these holy days for the millions of people who are suffering.”

When we use the word ‘suffer’, our minds usually go to the sick, the poor, orphaned children, and the downtrodden in life.

Yet, this Christmas, our minds go beyond them, to the countless dead, wounded, homeless, and hungry victims of the two ongoing wars, one in Ukraine and the other in the Middle East.

And if one considers that these wars did not cease even for Christmas, to give even a fleeting message of hope – not even the one between two Orthodox Christian nations – then this wish for a prayer for those who suffer becomes even more urgent.

