x

November 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Worldwide

A Poignant Greek Song is Heard on the Streets of London

November 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Γωγώ Μουστόγιαννη Οfficial
(Photo: Facebook/Γωγώ Μουστόγιαννη Οfficial)

LONDON – A traditional song titled ‘Μια μάνα απόψε μάλωνε – A mother tonight was scolding’ was heard in the streets of London! In other words… a singer of traditional Greek songs, Gogo Moustoyannis, noted in a post on her Facebook page that she felt the need to sing a song while walking in London.

It is a song that expresses a mother’s pain for her son who is emigrating, which may be likened to Greece’s pain and longing for the return of its ‘marble children’ – the Parthenon Marbles.

In fact, she dedicated it to all the Greeks of the world!

RELATED

Events
Going On in Greek-American Community

THRU DECEMBER 17 NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM.

General News
The Athenian, a Historic Greek Magazine in English, Is Now Available Online
United States
Losing N.Y. Restaurant Job Led Michael Tolos to Lodi, New Jersey

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYPD Οfficers, Βystander Save Man who Fell on Subway Tracks (Video)

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer's body camera.

LONDON - A traditional song titled ‘Μια μάνα απόψε μάλωνε - A mother tonight was scolding’ was heard in the streets of London! In other words… a singer of traditional Greek songs, Gogo Moustoyannis, noted in a post on her Facebook page that she felt the need to sing a song while walking in London.

NICOSIA - A major project for the Cypriot capital Nicosia, the Mediterranean Hospitality Venture (MHV) is going on and by 2025 will include renovation of the Landmark Hotel into a 5-star development and two high-rise buildings.

THRU DECEMBER 17 NYACK, NY – The Greekish, 8 North Broadway in Nyack, hosts Brunchish & Beats every Sunday, 12-4 PM.

ATHENS - The new Athens metro Line 4 (Alsos Veikou-Goudi), expected to go into full operation in 2029, will serve 340,000 passengers on a daily basis, and indirectly serve to 'remove' from daily circulation 53,000 cars, according to assessments.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.