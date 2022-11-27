A Poignant Greek Song is Heard on the Streets of London

Worldwide

LONDON – A traditional song titled ‘Μια μάνα απόψε μάλωνε – A mother tonight was scolding’ was heard in the streets of London! In other words… a singer of traditional Greek songs, Gogo Moustoyannis, noted in a post on her Facebook page that she felt the need to sing a song while walking in London.

It is a song that expresses a mother’s pain for her son who is emigrating, which may be likened to Greece’s pain and longing for the return of its ‘marble children’ – the Parthenon Marbles.

In fact, she dedicated it to all the Greeks of the world!