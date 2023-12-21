x

December 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

A Passenger hid Bullets in a Baby Diaper at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

December 21, 2023
By Associated Press
Bullets in Diaper
This combination of photos provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows 17 bullets security officers found concealed inside a disposable baby diaper on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

NEW YORK — It was a loaded diaper, but not like you would think.

Security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper Wednesday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Officers pulled the otherwise clean diaper from a passenger’s carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, the TSA said.

According to the agency, the passenger initially claimed he didn’t know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag. Later he suggested his girlfriend put it there, the agency said.

The TSA identified the passenger as a man from Arkansas who was ticketed for a flight to Chicago’s Midway Airport, but did not disclose his name. Port Authority police cited him for unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition.

Messages seeking details were left with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, and the Queens district attorney’s office.

The diaper disguiser is just the latest LaGuardia passenger to be flagged for packing bullets — and sometimes heat. It’s a problem that has cropped up at airports across the U.S.

Last month, TSA officers found a .45-caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six bullets concealed in a pair of Nike sneakers in a checked bag at LaGuardia. Firearms are allowed to be transported as checked luggage, but only in a locked, hard-sided container — not shoes.

In January 2021, officers at a security checkpoint intercepted 13 bullets hidden in a Mentos chewing gum container inside a carry-on bag. The bullets were mixed in with pieces of gum, the TSA said. The passenger, who was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, claimed the bag belonged to his son, the agency said.

In April, officers pulled a loaded .22-caliber pistol and two boxes of ammunition — more than 100 bullets total — from a carry-on bag. That passenger claimed he had been at a shooting range and forgot to remove the gun and bullets before heading to the airport, the TSA said. He was still arrested.

 

RELATED

Society
‘Total Systemic Breakdown’: Missteps over Years Allowed Detroit Serial Killer to Roam Free

DETROIT — The serial killer lured women one by one into vacant homes to be murdered, posing their nude or partially clothed corpses amid cheap booze pints, crumbling sheetrock and hypodermic needles.

Society
Ready, Set, Travel: The Holiday Rush to the Airports and Highways is Underway
Politics
Biden Needs a New Approach to Black Voters Based on Georgia and Michigan, Group of Strategists Says

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Will the Eruption of the Volcano in Iceland Affect Flights and How Serious is It? (Vid)

LONDON (AP) — Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise.

NEW YORK — The Knicks have regained control of New York's NBA basketball rivalry.

DETROIT — The serial killer lured women one by one into vacant homes to be murdered, posing their nude or partially clothed corpses amid cheap booze pints, crumbling sheetrock and hypodermic needles.

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) announced its 50th Anniversary start of year events, including their Annual Dinner Dance which takes place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Kefalos Society of America, 20-41 Steinway Street in Astoria, 7:30 PM.

It's beginning to look a lot like a hectic holiday travel season, but it might go relatively smoothly if the weather cooperates.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.