x

January 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

A New Year’s Message from SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos

January 3, 2023
By The National Herald
DRAKOPOULOS
SOURCE: SNF

ATHENS. The President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Andreas Dracopoulos, sent his own message, referring to the “will and perseverance required to face the challenges” of the New Year.

Read the full text:

Dear Friends,

As we look ahead in 2023, we see the serious challenges that humanity faces, but we also see and feel all around—especially among our wonderful grantee partners—the will and perseverance necessary to face those challenges head-on.

The past year, though filled with dire headlines, has reinforced our optimism that by collaborating with each other, we can meet urgent needs, avert looming crises, and make lasting change for the better. It has driven home the key role dialogue and convening people across boundaries and divides can play in addressing the most pressing issues of our time. It has strengthened our belief that each human being is a world of endless possibility, and that our role is to help unlock that potential to empower humanity.

In addition to all of our programmatic areas, the past year has also reaffirmed our commitment to health, particularly mental health. Read more about what we’ll be focused on in 2023 below.

From all of us at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), warmest wishes to you and yours for a healthy, peaceful new year to come.

Happy New Year!

Andreas Dracopoulos

Three things we’re focusing on in 2023:

  1. Mental health
    All of us—including and perhaps especially young people—should have access without stigma to the mental health resources they need. From June 21 to 23, our annual free summer event in Athens, SNF Nostos, will focus on Mental Health, and all are invited to take part. At the same time, a range of major grants support organizations prioritizing effective responses to multiple facets of mental health challenges around the world, including the recently launched Child and Adolescent Mental Health Initiative (CAMHI) in Greece.
  2. Access to quality health care
    Physical health, along with mental health, is foundational to everything we as humans do, and health care should be a fundamental human right. SNF’s global Health Initiative, our largest grant initiative ever, includes the design and construction of three new hospitals in Greece, new equipment like air ambulances, training programs to help providers hone their skills, the CAMHI, and new hubs of research and action established in collaboration with leading health and academic institutions across the globe, such as The Rockefeller University, the Child Mind Institute, and Columbia University in the United States, Sant Joan de Déu Children’s Hospital in Barcelona, and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center in Jordan, among others.
  3. Collaborating with partners across our program areas
    SNF’s mission is broad by design, and while our Health Initiative will remain a primary focus in the years to come, we continue to support projects across the areas of arts and culture, education, sports, and social welfare. Recently allocated grants are supporting performance groups for and led by people with disabilities, responding to emergency refugee needs, helping students learn through hands-on gardening activities, and much more. Whatever the field, the common denominator is collaboration informed by partners’ on-the-ground experience.

SOURCE: SNF

RELATED

Community
The Estate of a Greek-American from Ohio Supports a Village in Fthiotida

LAMIA, GREECE – An 87-year-old Greek-American died on December 24, 1980 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

General News
Going On in Greek-American Community
General News
Greek Painter Lovingly Restores Icons for Clearwater, Florida Church

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

65,000 View Benedict XVI’s Body Lying in State at Vatican (Video)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St.

ATHENS. The President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Andreas Dracopoulos, sent his own message, referring to the "will and perseverance required to face the challenges" of the New Year.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.

ATHENS - Another bewildering Knives Out movie murder mystery, solved of course by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc – called Glass Onion – drew as much attention to the stunning Greek resort in which it was set as the storyline.

ATHENS - The bodies are piling up so fast in China during a reemergence of COVID-19 that crematoriums can't keep up with the disposal but China is still hoping to persuade Greeks to come while seeking other deals with Greece.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.