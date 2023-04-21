A New Reality in the Life of the Greek-American Community

Editorial

During the solemn days of Holy Week, a historic shift in our church life towards the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center became evident. We have not seen anything like this for many decades, perhaps since the time when the leadership reins of the Greater New York Greek-American community passed from St. Spyridon in Washington Heights to St. Demetrius in Astoria.

Now, thousands of Greek-Americans and non-Greeks – from the United States and abroad – choose St. Nicholas Church, on the sacred soil of Ground Zero, where so many made the ultimate sacrifice, as their place of worship.

Case in point: The turnout of people who worshipped there on Good Friday was so large that it took more than an hour for the procession of the ‘Epitafios’.

It is clear that in such a short period of time after its completion, the center of gravity of our church life has shifted there.

Of course, our other churches should not be ‘shut down’ – rather, what we are saying is that St. Nicholas will give life and generate momentum in our Community’s spiritual realm. It will create a ‘noble competition’ with the other churches, i.e. the Cathedral, which will be to the benefit of all.

And it is impressive that St. Nicholas has grown into a leading church center in our community in a very short time.

Of course, this has to do with the location, Ground Zero, which has evolved into a ‘must visit’ area of Manhattan, as well as to the splendor of the church that we have built – although its architecture has not received positive reviews from major media outlets.

However, the role of Michael Psaros, president of the Friends of St. Nicholas – who continues to serve in that capacity – is also owed great thanks, along with other generous donors, for the success and completion of the church. They, along with its new head priest, are playing an important role in this parish’s renaissance.

Together, they all performed a ‘Greek miracle’ at Ground Zero to the glory of the Greek-American community and the Orthodox Faith.