x

February 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Arts

A New Exhibition Aims to Bring Yoko Ono’s Art Out of John Lennon’s Shadow (Photos)

February 13, 2024
By Associated Press
Britain Yoko Ono
A member of staff hangs a note on a work entitled Wish Trees for London, first realisation Wish Tree 1996, exhibition realisation 2024, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The Exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — Before there was John and Yoko — and after — there was just Yoko Ono.

The Japanese-American artist became a global celebrity through her marriage to John Lennon, her partner for more than a decade until his murder in 1980, as well as her collaborator on peace-protest “bed-ins” and in the Plastic Ono Band.

Yet that period forms just a small part of an exhibition opening this week at the Tate Modern gallery in London. One of the largest shows of Ono’s work ever mounted, it includes seven decades of work by the artist, who turns 91 on Sunday.

More than 200 artworks — including film, music, soundscapes, paintings, drawings and sculptures — trace Ono’s career from the 1950s and 1960s New York, where her apartment became a hangout for bohemian artists, to Japan, where she brought together artists from east and west.

Members of staff draw on a work entitled Add Colour (Refugee Boat), Concept 1960, first realised 2016, exhibition realisation 2024, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and which participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Then it’s on to London, where Ono met the movers and shakers of Swinging Sixties counterculture — including, fatefully, Lennon, who came to see her show at a London gallery.

“It was really important to give that kind of texture and set the foundation of how she developed her practice before she came to London — before the moment of meeting John Lennon,” co-curator Juliet Bingham said on Tuesday at a preview of the exhibition. “She was really at the forefront of conceptual art.”

Ono’s art was interactive long before that was all the rage.

In her landmark 1964 performance “Cut Piece,” she gave gallery visitors scissors and invited them to snip away at her clothes.

A Member of staff draws on a work entitled Add Colour (Refugee Boat), Concept 1960, first realised 2016, exhibition realisation 2024, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and which participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In this show, visitors can stomp on “Work to be Stepped On,” hammer a nail into canvas, trace their shadows on a wall, shake hands through a hole in “Painting to Shake Hands” and play chess with a set where all the pieces are white — “playing for as long as you remember what your pieces are,” Bingham said.

“That very much is emblematic of her ongoing campaign for peace,” the curator added. “It becomes about participation and something other than winning.”

Visitors also can ponder Ono’s many “instructions” pieces, which she began creating in the 1950s. Gallery walls are lined with bits of paper suggesting “Listen to the sound of the earth turning,” “Watch the sun until it becomes square” and other enigmatic prompts.

A member of staff looks at a work entitled Pieces of Sky, 2001, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The Exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

It’s occasionally hard to know whether Ono is being intentionally funny with instructions like “Imagine letting a goldfish swim across the sky … Drink a liter of water.”

Other pieces show a cheeky humor — literally so in “Film No. 4 (Bottoms),” a montage of 200 posteriors that was banned in 1960s Britain. It’s shown alongside photos of Ono protesting outside the censor board with a bouquet of flowers and a poster adorned with bums.

For an exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art in the 1970s, Ono falsely claimed to have released hundreds of flies soaked in perfume for gallery visitors to find.

Ono’s relationship with Lennon took her peace message and avant-garde art an audience of millions, but also cast her in the unwanted role — to some fans — of the woman who broke up The Beatles.

Members of staff hang notes on a work entitled Wish Trees for London, first realisation Wish Tree 1996, exhibition realisation 2024, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The Exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The exhibition includes the couple’s “War is Over” billboard and footage of their famous 1969 Montreal bed-in, as well as an earlier work in which they sent world leaders pairs of acorns, asking them to plant “oak trees for world peace.” Politicians’ terse typed replies are displayed alongside.

Despite the often sexist and racist barbs directed her way, Bingham says Ono flourished creatively alongside Lennon.

“She talks about them both crossing over into each other’s fields — from avant-garde left field, where she was coming from in New York and Japan, and from left-field rock ‘n’ roll,” Bingham said. “They inspired and contributed to each other’s lives in a really positive and fruitful way.”

Members of staff draw on a work entitled Add Colour (Refugee Boat), Concept 1960, first realised 2016, exhibition realisation 2024, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and which participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In the more than four decades since Lennon’s death, Ono has continued to create works steeped in humanism and cries for peace. The Tate show includes “Wish Trees,” with branches where visitors can hang messages of hope.

One of the final rooms is devoted to “Add Color (Refugee Boat),” a wooden boat painted white in a white-walled room. Markers are supplied for visitors to add words or images. Several have already written: “All you need is love.”

___
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

“Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind” opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 1 at Tate Modern in London.

Two members of staff stand in front of a work entitled Half a Room 1967 at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A member of staff looks at a work entitled Pieces of Sky, 2001, at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, In London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The Exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A member of staff participates in the Painting of a Hammer a Nail, Concept 1961, exhibition realisation 2024, which is viewer interactive at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Members of staff pose for the media and draw on a work entitled Shadow Piece, Concept 1963, exhibition realisation 2024, which is viewer interactive at the Yoko Ono : Music of the Mind exhibition at the Tate Modern, the works of art are copyright Yoko Ono, in London, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The exhibition which has many pieces that are interactive and the public and participate in, runs from Feb.15, to Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

RELATED

Music
La Scala Concert Features Violins that Inmates Made from Battered Migrant Boats

MILAN — The violins, violas and cellos played by the Orchestra of the Sea in its debut performance Monday at Milan's famed Teatro alla Scala carry with them tales of desperation and redemption.

Music
Boy George of Iconic Band Culture Club Returns to Broadway in a Musical he Calls ‘a Slap of Joy’
Arts
Tory Burch Set Out to Make the Everyday ‘Sublime’ with Fall-Winter Collection at NY Fashion Week

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Tuesday passed a $95.

JAKARTA, Indonesia— Millions of Indonesians choose a new president Wednesday as the world’s third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic powerhouse just over 25 years since emerging from a brutal authoritarian era.

Nearly two-thirds of American Jews feel less secure in the U.

HOUSTON (AP) — Winter weather brings various hazards that people have to contend with to keep warm and safe.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.