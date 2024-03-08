A New Blueprint

Columnists

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an ambitious Strategic Plan for Greeks Abroad 2024-2027. The plan “outlines the vision, strategic objectives, and operational initiatives for further strengthening the ties between Greek Diaspora and the metropolitan center.” All this is outlined in a 36-page document arranged in bullet-point format. The ministry’s web-page announcing the blueprint was uploaded on February 14 and it invites comments with a deadline of March 13.

It is made up of six strategic targets which are listed and then elaborated upon. I am translating them from the Greek because I could not find an English language version of the text, which, incidentally, uses the terms Diaspora, ‘omogenia’ and ‘apodemos’ (migratory) interchangeably. First is supporting and developing the omogenia’s networks and organizational structures with an emphasis on those formed more recently. Second is taking advantage of the existence of the omogenia to promote issues related to Greek interests and promoting their integration in their host countries, which sounds like two separate goals. Third is the preservation of Greek identity and enhancing the Greek language, traditions, and civilization with an emphasis on the younger generations. Fourth is the preservation of the ties with the Orthodox institutions, Orthodoxy being the main connecting link between the metropolitan center and the omogenia. Fifth is the strengthening bilateral and multilateral collaboration in the sphere of the Diaspora, and sixth is the upgrading of the services offered by the Consular authorities.

All of us who care passionately about the relationship between Greece and the Greeks and persons of Greek ancestry living abroad welcome the ministry’s interest and the comprehensiveness of this ambitious set of proposals. Yet we are not holding our breaths. This is an initiative issued by the Greek state. And the Greek state sector is not known for its ability to move quickly or to be open to change, let alone truly embrace innovative programs. Granted, this particular vision comes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose staff is a cut above that of most other Greek government agencies. But it is not a secret that the ministry is underfunded, and many embassies and consulates have to scramble to acquire funds for some of the events they stage.

One set of comments the plan merits has to do with its overall philosophy. It appears to be premised on the principle that Greece is the dominant actor in its relationship with the Greeks abroad, and that the language of communication is Greek. To put it bluntly, during the 200 years since the Greek revolution, the Diaspora has done much more for Greece than Greece has done for the Diaspora. Any vision about their relationship should acknowledge that and consider them equal partners in that relationship. And the different terms used to describe the Greeks abroad should be defined, because apodemos, Diaspora and omogenia have different connotations. Finally, the idea that Greece should be addressing the Greeks abroad in Greeks is inappropriate if not worse.

Another set of comments could address each of the six strategic targets and the ways the ministry envisions their implementation. Several of the specific aims of the first strategy, supporting and developing the omogenia’s networks and organizational structures have a familiar ring to them. They include creating data bases of Diaspora organizations and of individuals and reviving the World Council of Hellenes Abroad. I am not sure we need yet another database of organizations, many exist already, and the point would be to target active organizations. I am not at all sure whether all Diaspora Greeks would be comfortable with their names going in a database belonging to the Greek government – perhaps they could be asked about it first. As far as reviving the World Council of Hellenes Abroad is concerned, there should be a post-mortem about its sudden demise first before it is resuscitated What few analyses exist are not at all encouraging about its potential in the future. The second strategic goal, promoting Greek interests via the Diaspora, as well as promoting its integration in the host countries, has no less than nine specific aims though all refer to its first part. They include the promotion of Greece’s foreign policy, for which at least in the United States, where it matters most, we already have several organizations working towards that purpose. There seems to be some redundancy in the fourth general strategic goal, the preservation of Greek culture and language abroad, which is a core activity of all Greek communities abroad. There is a lot of overlap with what the Greeks are already doing in the rest of the plan. Finally, the most puzzling aspect is the fourth strategy that calls for the strengthening of Orthodoxy abroad. I thought that was the responsibility of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Overall, perhaps there should be a rethinking of this over-ambitious plan. It has some good ideas, but it tries to do too much. Sometimes, less is more.