x

April 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

A Negative Prophecy…Regarding the USA

April 28, 2023
By Vasileios Magalios
China Ukraine Analysis
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 24, 2023. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP)

The war in Ukraine continues unabated and everyone is waiting for the… famous counterattack of the… Ukrainians with weapons systems – and not only Western ones – aimed at throwing the Russians into the… sea. The war on the Ukrainian side is actually maintained and financed by the USA with the ‘packages’ of money and weapons sent by Joseph Robinet Biden Jr. and his obliging European partners in NATO.

Of course, the truth is that neither the United States nor NATO believe that the Ukrainians will gain anything significant with their counter-attack other than some territory. If the counter-offensive fails, however, and Bakhmut falls to the Russians then we may have a very negative scenario for the United States and the West. Which is none other than…a win for China.

China, under its president Xi Jinping is making trade and economic deals galore, spearheading the de-dollarization of countries, supporting his “dear friend” (as he calls him) Vladimir Putin, and playing the tough guy with the United States over Taiwan and the Pacific. But the most important thing about Mr. Xi is that he is finding an open field in the geopolitical arena because of the U.S. President’s absence and inability to play the right role.

As with Saudi Arabia and Iran, for example. The ground was ‘paved’ by Putin, who has traditionally had good relations with Iran and has also built up Russia’s relations with Saudi Arabia. And he was able to this because he found fertile ground since Mr. Biden provoked a bad relationship with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Putin understood the gap opening up between Biden and bin Salman and…he jumped in. And then Xi Jinping moved in.

The Chinese president marched towards Iran and Saudi Arabia with his banner (marked “neutrality”) and brought the two traditionally hostile countries very, very close…Bless you, Mr. Biden.

This scenario could be repeated in… Ukraine. If the Ukrainian counter-offensive fails and Bakhmut goes to Russia then Xi Jinping may respond positively to Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal when he offered an invitation to the Chinese President during an interview with the Associated Press. Perhaps Mr. Xi is going to negotiate and bring peace to Ukraine. Of course the terms he will set will be in favor of Russia – and in favor of… China.

And if this…prophecy comes true, it will be very bad for the United States, for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., and for NATO.

Let’s see what happens…

RELATED

Columnists
The Perpetual Disgrace of New York State’s Budget Delays and the Decline of Our Quality of Life

As the co-editor and publisher of Ethnikos Kirikas/The National Herald, I believe it is crucial to address an issue that has plagued our state for far too long: the seemingly perpetual inability of New York State to pass budgets on time.

Columnists
What’s In a Name (Cont.) ‘Christians’
Columnists
Letter from Athens: Hooligans and Hoopigans: Greek Sports’ Violence Stain

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.