A Negative Prophecy…Regarding the USA

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 24, 2023. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP)

The war in Ukraine continues unabated and everyone is waiting for the… famous counterattack of the… Ukrainians with weapons systems – and not only Western ones – aimed at throwing the Russians into the… sea. The war on the Ukrainian side is actually maintained and financed by the USA with the ‘packages’ of money and weapons sent by Joseph Robinet Biden Jr. and his obliging European partners in NATO.

Of course, the truth is that neither the United States nor NATO believe that the Ukrainians will gain anything significant with their counter-attack other than some territory. If the counter-offensive fails, however, and Bakhmut falls to the Russians then we may have a very negative scenario for the United States and the West. Which is none other than…a win for China.

China, under its president Xi Jinping is making trade and economic deals galore, spearheading the de-dollarization of countries, supporting his “dear friend” (as he calls him) Vladimir Putin, and playing the tough guy with the United States over Taiwan and the Pacific. But the most important thing about Mr. Xi is that he is finding an open field in the geopolitical arena because of the U.S. President’s absence and inability to play the right role.

As with Saudi Arabia and Iran, for example. The ground was ‘paved’ by Putin, who has traditionally had good relations with Iran and has also built up Russia’s relations with Saudi Arabia. And he was able to this because he found fertile ground since Mr. Biden provoked a bad relationship with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Putin understood the gap opening up between Biden and bin Salman and…he jumped in. And then Xi Jinping moved in.

The Chinese president marched towards Iran and Saudi Arabia with his banner (marked “neutrality”) and brought the two traditionally hostile countries very, very close…Bless you, Mr. Biden.

This scenario could be repeated in… Ukraine. If the Ukrainian counter-offensive fails and Bakhmut goes to Russia then Xi Jinping may respond positively to Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal when he offered an invitation to the Chinese President during an interview with the Associated Press. Perhaps Mr. Xi is going to negotiate and bring peace to Ukraine. Of course the terms he will set will be in favor of Russia – and in favor of… China.

And if this…prophecy comes true, it will be very bad for the United States, for Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., and for NATO.

Let’s see what happens…