x

February 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

A National Moment of Honor, Unity and Determination

February 2, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Touroutsikas funeralIMG_4662
The funeral for Air Force Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas took place on February 2 at Prophet Elias Church in Tripoli. (Photo: TNH/ Courtesy of Giorgos Moustogiannis)

Along with its tragic elements, it was also a profound national moment.

I am referring to what happened this week in Tripoli, where the entirety of Hellenism honored and bid farewell to the heroic Lieutenant Mario-Michael Touroutsikas, who lost his life when the warplane he was piloting crashed for unexplained circumstances.

It was a warm and human moment, one that reveals the nation as family – which also sent a strong message of determination that Greece will pay whatever price is necessary to protect its national sovereignty.

It was indeed an unusually public moment when the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister were so moved by the emotional pain they were experiencing that Mrs. Sakellaropoulou wiped her tears and Mr. Mitsotakis struggled to hold back his own.
It is an image that will be deeply etched in the national consciousness.

But we also saw, rejoiced in, and gained strength from another unusual image: the picture of the nation’s political leadership, the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, side by side, honoring the life and death of a pilot who died in the service of his country – a hero, because no one who enters a warplane, even in peacetime, is certain that s/he will be coming home.

It is this spirit of political leadership that one wishes to see more often, at least in dealing with national issues.

But there was another implicit but strongly present dimension: the young hero sacrificed his life defending the homeland from the Turkish threat.

This threat, as expressed almost every day by Turkey’s supreme leadership, forces pilots, again, even in peacetime, to take extra dangerous steps to confront those threats.

I repeat that all this is a tragic but moving picture of national unity, which sends out a powerful message of determination in the face of Turkish provocations.

Eternal be the memory of the hero Marios-Michael Touroutsikas!

RELATED

OPINIONS
The Case for Christ: What’s the Evidence for the Resurrection?

(THE CONVERSATION) In 1998, Lee Strobel, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune and a graduate of Yale Law School, published “The Case for Christ: A Journalist’s Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus.

Guest Viewpoints
An Enduring Legacy
Guest Viewpoints
Why Learn Greek? Is It Spoken in Heaven?

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.