A Mudslide in Colombia Has Killed at Least 34 People and Injured Dozens of Others

In this handout photo released by the Colombian Army Press Office, a rescue team searches for survivors of a mudslide that killed several people and left dozens injured, in western Colombia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)
BOGOTA, Colombia — The death toll of a mudslide in western Colombia rose to 34 on Saturday, authorities said.
The mudslide struck a busy municipal road Friday in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin.
The National Disaster Risk Management Unit had said initially in a statement that at least 18 people were killed. The agency also said at least 35 injured people were taken to hospitals.
The new death toll was reported by the Chocó Governor’s Office, where a unified command post was established to coordinate search and rescue operations. In a statement, it said that 17 bodies had been identified and that officials were trying to identify another 17. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death toll.
Earlier, Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez said in a message posted on the social network X that a search continued “for people who remain trapped under the landslide.” She said several children were among the victims, but gave no number.
The risk management unit didn’t specify what could have caused the mudslide, but the Defense Department reported Friday night that it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.
A video posted on X apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over the highway, covering some cars. The Associated Press couldn’t verify its authenticity.
President Gustavo Petro tweeted Friday that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy.”
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In