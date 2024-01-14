x

January 14, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

WORLD

A Mudslide in Colombia Has Killed at Least 34 People and Injured Dozens of Others

January 14, 2024
By Associated Press
Colombia Mudslide
In this handout photo released by the Colombian Army Press Office, a rescue team searches for survivors of a mudslide that killed several people and left dozens injured, in western Colombia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)

BOGOTA, Colombia — The death toll of a mudslide in western Colombia rose to 34 on Saturday, authorities said.

The mudslide struck a busy municipal road Friday in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibdo and Medellin.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit had said initially in a statement that at least 18 people were killed. The agency also said at least 35 injured people were taken to hospitals.

The new death toll was reported by the Chocó Governor’s Office, where a unified command post was established to coordinate search and rescue operations. In a statement, it said that 17 bodies had been identified and that officials were trying to identify another 17. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the death toll.

In this handout photo released by the Colombian Army Press Office, a rescue team recovers the body of a mudslide victim, that killed several people and left dozens injured, in western Colombia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (Colombian Army Press Office via AP)

Earlier, Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez said in a message posted on the social network X that a search continued “for people who remain trapped under the landslide.” She said several children were among the victims, but gave no number.

The risk management unit didn’t specify what could have caused the mudslide, but the Defense Department reported Friday night that it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

A video posted on X apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over the highway, covering some cars. The Associated Press couldn’t verify its authenticity.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted Friday that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy.”

 

RELATED

WORLD
As Israel-Hamas War Reaches 100-day Mark, Here’s the Conflict by Numbers

JERUSALEM — Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.

WORLD
Frederik X Is Proclaimed the New King of Denmark after his Mother Queen Margrethe II Abdicates
WORLD
North Korea Launches Suspected Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile that Can Reach Distant US Bases

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

They’re Not Aliens. That’s the Verdict from Peru Officials Who Seized 2 Doll-Like Figures

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Aliens they are not.

BOSTON – On Monday, January 15, the first event of the presidential primary season, the Iowa caucuses, will take place.

JERUSALEM — Now 100 days old, the latest Israel-Hamas war is by far the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive conflict between the bitter enemies.

Subfreezing temperatures across much of the U.

Winter storms and cinema closures in North America didn't dampen the opening weekend for " Mean Girls.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.