A Mountain of Holiday Cheer in Vamvakou

Tourism

VAMVAKOU – On December 2, Santa’s mail carrier gathered up the wish lists of all those present in the main square of Vamvakou, starting off the holiday festivities!

The village was alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of the season during a festive program of events for all ages from Vamvakou Revival that included a theatrical performance for kids, stilt walking, dance, songs, workshops, and sketches. The lighting of the Christmas tree was accompanied by music from the Greek National Opera’s Intercultural Choir, and the celebration was capped off by a jolly, jingling concert from Foivos Delivorias and friends, who traveled to the square from a parallel universe!

The events were organized as part of the Vamvakou Revival initiative, which is implemented with the support and encouragement of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Vamvakou continues to capture the spirit of Christmas with a myriad of activities throughout December.

Source: SNF