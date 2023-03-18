x

March 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

A Meeting with His Turkish Counterpart Cannot Be Ruled Out, Greek Defence Minister Says

March 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Belgium NATO Ukraine
FILE - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, center, speaks with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, left, during a group photo at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

ATHENS – Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos said in an interview on Friday that he wouldn’t rule out a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in the near future, an invitation for which has already been extended from the Turkish side.

Speaking to Skai FM, he said such a meeting was more likely to occur in the earthquake-stricken areas of Türkiye – as Akar is spending considerable time in those crisis regions – although both countries are now going through a demanding pre-electoral period.

There definitely is a change in relations between Greece and Türkiye after the recent earthquakes there, he pointed out, and tensions have clearly subsided, but it is uncertain whether this change will be maintained or permanent.

Panagiotopoulos also mentioned that the 12th Rafale fighter jet has already landed at the Tanagra air force base, this being part of Greece’s procurement of Rafales from France.

A Letter of Offer & Acceptance (LOA) about the F-35 jets is also expected from the United States soon, he noted, pending details about the defense industry’s participation in the deal, and the creation of infrastructure for the aircrafts’ reception in Greece.

In 2024, Greece will receive another three C-130 military transport aircraft, while a third C-27 transport aircraft will be delivered to Greece by year’s end, and a fourth early in 2024. With these, Greece will then have eight C-27s, noted the minister. He also noted that issues of delayed maintenance for the C-130s would be partly resolved through an Israeli company that will maintain three of them.

RELATED

Society
Passenger Injured at Tempi Train Accident Files Criminal Complaint

ATHENS - A woman who was injured in the deadly train collision at Tempi filed a criminal complaint at the Athens prosecutor's office on Friday, demanding the full investigation of the accident.

Politics
Varoufakis Calls for Sacking of Citizen Protection Minister Theodorikakos
Economy
Tourism Help Wanted: Greece Recruiting More Non-EU Workers

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.