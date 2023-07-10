x

July 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

A Major Initiative from Greece Towards Turkey

July 10, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Cyprus Greece
Cyprus' foreign minCyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting and a press conference at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

On Tuesday, July 4th – a symbolic day – the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and close collaborator of the Prime Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, visited Nicosia, where he made an important strategic announcement: he proposed the initiation of talks with Turkey to resolve their differences, both regarding their maritime borders and their exclusive economic zones, including the right to conduct oil and gas exploration.

It is one of the few times that Greece has made the first move instead of reacting to Turkish claims. “We want to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the ongoing favorable climate between the two countries,” said Mr. Gerapetritis.

Indeed, the favorable climate helps in starting negotiations. However, it is not the only factor contributing to this new direction: This moment represents a rare ‘window’ of opportunity for a serious effort to address the problems between Greece and Turkey. Now that Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins his second term, he is most powerful and decisive. Now is also the opportunity to test the real intentions of the mighty Erdogan.

At the very least, Mr. Gerapetritis’ statement has the advantage of making it clear to everyone which country is genuinely interested in peace and security in the sensitive region of the eastern Mediterranean – and which is not. And the convincing clarification of this question in favor of Greece makes it an even more reliable military, political, and cultural ally for the United States.

Furthermore, this significant Greek initiative reveals the dual historical role that Kyriakos Mitsotakis aims to play: to play a significant role in the recovery and modernization of Greece, namely its economic and military strengthening, and, on the other hand, to solve problems in foreign policy that are a source of instability and hinder the country’s full integration into Europe.

It will be interesting to see how and if Turkey will react to this initiative. Will the Machiavellian Erdogan seize this rare opportunity created by historical circumstances, or will he persist in his radical challenges to the status quo – even claiming parts of Greece’s sovereignty – which will result in perpetuating the crisis instead of contributing to the resolution of the differences between the two countries? The latter is more likely.

In any case, Gerapetritis’ initiative places Greece on the side of peace, reason, and good neighborliness. And it must be certain that this is acknowledged by everyone, including Washington.

RELATED

Columnists
Letter from Athens: Three in The Cuckoo’s Nest: Greece’s Very Faaaaar Right 

Most journalists have gotten THOSE letters from critics, now email or social media threats, from people who try to type them one-letter-a-time while drooling in their underwear in the basement of their mother’s house, the ones that are typed in all capital letters, complaining about some imagined injustice.

Dear Stavroula
My Partner Suffers from Depression
Columnists
Greek-American Stories: ‘Sotiria Me Lene’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.