A Major Initiative from Greece Towards Turkey

Editorial

Cyprus' foreign minCyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting and a press conference at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

On Tuesday, July 4th – a symbolic day – the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and close collaborator of the Prime Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, visited Nicosia, where he made an important strategic announcement: he proposed the initiation of talks with Turkey to resolve their differences, both regarding their maritime borders and their exclusive economic zones, including the right to conduct oil and gas exploration.

It is one of the few times that Greece has made the first move instead of reacting to Turkish claims. “We want to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the ongoing favorable climate between the two countries,” said Mr. Gerapetritis.

Indeed, the favorable climate helps in starting negotiations. However, it is not the only factor contributing to this new direction: This moment represents a rare ‘window’ of opportunity for a serious effort to address the problems between Greece and Turkey. Now that Kyriakos Mitsotakis begins his second term, he is most powerful and decisive. Now is also the opportunity to test the real intentions of the mighty Erdogan.

At the very least, Mr. Gerapetritis’ statement has the advantage of making it clear to everyone which country is genuinely interested in peace and security in the sensitive region of the eastern Mediterranean – and which is not. And the convincing clarification of this question in favor of Greece makes it an even more reliable military, political, and cultural ally for the United States.

Furthermore, this significant Greek initiative reveals the dual historical role that Kyriakos Mitsotakis aims to play: to play a significant role in the recovery and modernization of Greece, namely its economic and military strengthening, and, on the other hand, to solve problems in foreign policy that are a source of instability and hinder the country’s full integration into Europe.

It will be interesting to see how and if Turkey will react to this initiative. Will the Machiavellian Erdogan seize this rare opportunity created by historical circumstances, or will he persist in his radical challenges to the status quo – even claiming parts of Greece’s sovereignty – which will result in perpetuating the crisis instead of contributing to the resolution of the differences between the two countries? The latter is more likely.

In any case, Gerapetritis’ initiative places Greece on the side of peace, reason, and good neighborliness. And it must be certain that this is acknowledged by everyone, including Washington.