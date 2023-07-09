A Light Lunch and Salads for Summertime

Food

As summertime temperatures soar, lighter meals, fresh salads, fruits and vegetables can help keep us cool. Try the following recipes featuring Greek flavors for a tasty lunch.

Chicken and Veggie Bowl with Tahini Dressing

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup cold water plus 2 tablespoons, divided

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic, plus 2 sliced garlic cloves, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt, divided

1 cup green beans

1 small broccoli crown

4 (4 ounce) chicken cutlets, trimmed

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 small to medium red onion, sliced

4 cups thinly sliced kale

2 cups cooked brown rice

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Whisk the tahini and the 1/4 cup water in a small bowl until smooth. Add the lemon juice, minced garlic, cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and whisk to combine. Set aside.

Trim green beans and cut in half. Break broccoli into florets. Season the chicken with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until an instant-read thermometer registers 160 degrees F, about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm. Wipe the pan and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the sliced garlic and cook for 30 seconds, and then add the broccoli and green beans. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Stir in the kale and add the remaining 2 tablespoons water. Cover and steam until the vegetables are tender-crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Slice the chicken. To serve, divide rice and the vegetables among 4 bowls and top with the chicken. Drizzle with the reserved dressing and sprinkle with parsley.

Romaine Lettuce Salad with Dill

1 head Romaine lettuce

2-3 spring onions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Rinse the lettuce in cool water and drain or use a salad spinner to dry. Finely chop the lettuce and place in a large salad bowl. Add the spring onions and dill. In a separate bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, salt and pepper for the dressing. Add the dressing to the salad and toss to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Serve immediately.

Cabbage Salad with Carrots

1/2 head white cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 head red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 medium carrots, grated

1 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Place the thinly sliced white and red cabbage, the grated carrots and the finely chopped celery in a salad bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper and add to the salad. Toss to combine. Serve immediately.