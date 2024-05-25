x

May 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

General News

A Life-Changing Opportunity for Young Greek-Americans, Free Thessaloniki Program

May 25, 2024
By The National Herald
white tower of thessaloniki
White Tower of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Nafsika G. via Unsplash)

HOUSTON, TX – The Birthright Hellas Committee of the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, announces 40 positions for a summer program on ‘Greek Culture and Civilization’ to be held in Northern Greece from Saturday, July 20-Tuesday, July 30. The program is open to applicants from the USA (U.S. citizens).

Location

This summer program will be based in Thessaloniki, Greece. Participants will be accommodated at the El Greco Hotel (https://www.hotelelgreco.gr/gr). Additionally, accommodation in Nymfaio, Florina, will take place in local guesthouses, all of high standard and within walking distance of each other.

Program Schedule

Saturday, July 20

  • Arrival, Welcome dinner at the Hotel

Sunday, July 21

  • Visit to Vergina
  • Visit to Aigai
  • Lunch
  • Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Monday, July 22

  • Visit to Pfizer (to be confirmed)
  • Swimming at the beach – Light lunch
  • YMCA Basketball Museum
  • Learning Greek dances – Dinner at the YMCA

Tuesday, July 23

  • Archaeological site of Dion at Mount Olympus
  • Visit to a Shelter
  • Lunch in an area of Olympus
  • Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Wednesday, July 24

  • Visit to the White Tower
  • Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki
  • Swimming at Kallikratia area – Light lunch
  • Dinner

Thursday, July 25

  • Visit – briefing at BioTech Cluster in Kozani
  • Kastoria, Dyspilio – prehistoric settlement, Lunch
  • Nymfaio
  • Dinner at a restaurant in the area of Nymfaio
  • Overnight at Nymfaio

Friday, July 26

  • Arcturos / Nikios School
  • Visit to the Mountain Camping Center of the YMCA in Nymfaio
  • Lunch
  • Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel

Saturday, July 27

  • Stroll in Ano Poli – Lunch
  • In Touch with Greek Flavors – Greek cooking lessons at the YMCA – Dinner

Sunday, July 28

  • Byzantine Thessaloniki – St. Demetrios
  • Free afternoon
  • Dinner at the Hotel

Monday, July 29

  • Meeting with the Career Office of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, with Light lunch
  • Visit the Gerovassiliou Wine Museum
  • Swimming at the Kallikratia area
  • Dinner at the Hotel – Program feedback

Tuesday, July 30

  • Departure to the USA.

Accommodation, Meals, and Transportation

Accommodation will be offered for free in double rooms for all nights, including breakfast and two meals per day (Full Board). The program will cover transportation to the sites of excursions and guided tours, as well as entrance fees (where applicable).

Note: The program will NOT cover transportation from the applicants’ home to Thessaloniki and the return.

Application and Selection

Participants in the summer program must:

  • Be U.S. Citizens between 18-28 years old (U.S. Passport picture required) (must be 18 years old by the application)
  • Have a Greek ancestral background (1st, 2nd, or 3rd generation or more Greek ancestors)

The results of the selections will be announced at the end of May 2024.

Criteria for selection:

  • Affiliation with any of the listed organizations will be considered an advantage.
  • Greek ancestral background
  • Application Submission
  • Order of Submission

 

Important: By applying to this program, each individual confirms that they are responsible for their own health insurance coverage. Participants are encouraged to purchase traveler’s insurance from any of the various companies available in the USA. Additionally, participants agree that the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, its officers, directors, and Committees shall not be held accountable for any damages, losses, or injuries incurred during the program.

HCC-SW: Birthright Hellas is also proudly supported by several prominent Greek-American organizations, some of which include: Federation of Hellenic Medical Societies of North America, Pancretan Asociation of America, Hellenic Bioscientific Association, National Hellenic Students Association, United Hellenic American Societies of California, and Hellenic Federation of New Jersey.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/pvS9o.

RELATED

General News
Crowds of Visitors at the Festival of the St. Philip Community, Nashua

BOSTON – Crowds flocked to the Greek Festival of the St.

General News
When Fr. Alex Asks Support for a Project, ‘Just Say Yes’
Culture
Composer Phyto Stratis Participates in Opera Lab at His Alma Mater NYU/Tisch (Photos)

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

NEW YORK – The New York Times has reported that “an aide to Mayor Eric Adams who served as his longtime liaison to the Turkish community has turned against him and is cooperating with the corruption investigation into Mr.

BOSTON – Crowds flocked to the Greek Festival of the St.

The news about air travel lately hasn't been pleasant.

Beyond the issues in Crete and our own in America, as we wrote in our ‘Analysis’ in last week’s edition, Patriarch Bartholomew has unfortunately ensnared himself in problems with the majority of local Orthodox Churches worldwide, with few exceptions such as those of Greece, Alexandria, and Cyprus, due to the granting of Autocephaly to Ukraine, which has proven to be ill-timed and ill-suited.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.