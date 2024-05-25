A Life-Changing Opportunity for Young Greek-Americans, Free Thessaloniki Program

HOUSTON, TX – The Birthright Hellas Committee of the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, in collaboration with the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, announces 40 positions for a summer program on ‘Greek Culture and Civilization’ to be held in Northern Greece from Saturday, July 20-Tuesday, July 30. The program is open to applicants from the USA (U.S. citizens).
Location
This summer program will be based in Thessaloniki, Greece. Participants will be accommodated at the El Greco Hotel (https://www.hotelelgreco.gr/gr). Additionally, accommodation in Nymfaio, Florina, will take place in local guesthouses, all of high standard and within walking distance of each other.
Program Schedule
Saturday, July 20
- Arrival, Welcome dinner at the Hotel
Sunday, July 21
- Visit to Vergina
- Visit to Aigai
- Lunch
- Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel
Monday, July 22
- Visit to Pfizer (to be confirmed)
- Swimming at the beach – Light lunch
- YMCA Basketball Museum
- Learning Greek dances – Dinner at the YMCA
Tuesday, July 23
- Archaeological site of Dion at Mount Olympus
- Visit to a Shelter
- Lunch in an area of Olympus
- Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel
Wednesday, July 24
- Visit to the White Tower
- Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki
- Swimming at Kallikratia area – Light lunch
- Dinner
Thursday, July 25
- Visit – briefing at BioTech Cluster in Kozani
- Kastoria, Dyspilio – prehistoric settlement, Lunch
- Nymfaio
- Dinner at a restaurant in the area of Nymfaio
- Overnight at Nymfaio
Friday, July 26
- Arcturos / Nikios School
- Visit to the Mountain Camping Center of the YMCA in Nymfaio
- Lunch
- Return to Thessaloniki – Dinner at the Hotel
Saturday, July 27
- Stroll in Ano Poli – Lunch
- In Touch with Greek Flavors – Greek cooking lessons at the YMCA – Dinner
Sunday, July 28
- Byzantine Thessaloniki – St. Demetrios
- Free afternoon
- Dinner at the Hotel
Monday, July 29
- Meeting with the Career Office of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, with Light lunch
- Visit the Gerovassiliou Wine Museum
- Swimming at the Kallikratia area
- Dinner at the Hotel – Program feedback
Tuesday, July 30
Accommodation, Meals, and Transportation
Accommodation will be offered for free in double rooms for all nights, including breakfast and two meals per day (Full Board). The program will cover transportation to the sites of excursions and guided tours, as well as entrance fees (where applicable).
Note: The program will NOT cover transportation from the applicants’ home to Thessaloniki and the return.
Application and Selection
Participants in the summer program must:
- Be U.S. Citizens between 18-28 years old (U.S. Passport picture required) (must be 18 years old by the application)
- Have a Greek ancestral background (1st, 2nd, or 3rd generation or more Greek ancestors)
The results of the selections will be announced at the end of May 2024.
Criteria for selection:
- Affiliation with any of the listed organizations will be considered an advantage.
- Greek ancestral background
- Application Submission
- Order of Submission
Important: By applying to this program, each individual confirms that they are responsible for their own health insurance coverage. Participants are encouraged to purchase traveler’s insurance from any of the various companies available in the USA. Additionally, participants agree that the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Southwest, its officers, directors, and Committees shall not be held accountable for any damages, losses, or injuries incurred during the program.
HCC-SW: Birthright Hellas is also proudly supported by several prominent Greek-American organizations, some of which include: Federation of Hellenic Medical Societies of North America, Pancretan Asociation of America, Hellenic Bioscientific Association, National Hellenic Students Association, United Hellenic American Societies of California, and Hellenic Federation of New Jersey.
More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/pvS9o.