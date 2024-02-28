‘A Journey Into Art Therapy’ Continues at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria

United States

An Introduction to Art Therapy with Adrienne Figueiredo and Donna Latendresse takes place on March 2 at the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria. Photo: Courtesy of the Greek Cultural Center

ASTORIA – Τhe Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in collaboration with Makaria Psiliteli presents ‘A Journey into Art Therapy’ on Saturday, March 2, 3 PM. at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

An Introduction to Art Therapy with Adrienne Figueiredo and Donna Latendresse is the 2nd presentation in a series on Creative Arts Therapies.

This presentation is free to the public and in English with Greek translation as needed.

Art therapy can address a variety of psychotherapeutic, health and wellness goals, including: Alleviating stress; managing anxiety and depression; developing greater insight into and awareness of how to change difficult/destructive habits; and improving interpersonal communication.

Adrienne Figueiredo, LCAT, MA, is an art therapist/psychotherapist. She has 12 years of experience working in both adult inpatient psychiatry and in private practice, and currently has her own practice that is focused on adults dealing with anxiety, depression, and trauma. In particular, she enjoys focusing on women’s issues, LGBTQIA related issues, parenting, and those affected by systemic racism and sociocultural inequity.

Donna Latendresse, LCAT, LMHC, with a compassionate heart and a creative spirit, is dedicated to guiding individuals on their journey towards healing and self-discovery. As the founder and owner of Tend Mental Health Counseling, Latendresse combines the transformative power of art therapy with evidence-based counseling techniques to provide holistic support to clients.

For additional information, phone: 718-726-7329, email: [email protected] or visit the GCC website: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.