x

August 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Arts

A Jewel Made in Greece Trunk Show Summer 2022 Going on Now

August 5, 2022
By The National Herald
AJIMG-Trunk-Show-Summer-2022
A Jewel Made in Greece (AJIMG) Trunk Show Summer 2022 is going on now with 80 Greek designers and brands and more than 2500 jewels at locations in Greece and online. Photo: Courtesy of AJIMG

ATHENS – A Jewel Made in Greece (AJIMG) Trunk Show Summer 2022 is going on now with 80 Greek designers and brands and more than 2500 jewels at locations in Greece and online.

AJIMG’s unique collections of inspiring jewelry with contemporary designs and ideas for every occasion are available at the Grand Resort Lagonissi, Oia Art Treasures Art Gallery in Santorini, Honor Omano Greek Luxury in Antiparos, Petasos Beach Resort & Spa in Mykonos, and Apia at Costa Navarino in Messinia.

More information and shopping available online: https://www.ajewelmadeingreece.gr.

A Jewel Made in Greece (AJIMG) Trunk Show Summer 2022 is going on now with 80 Greek designers and brands and more than 2500 jewels at locations in Greece and online. Photo: Courtesy of AJIMG

RELATED

Music
Lady A postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Focuses on Sobriety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grammy-winning country trio Lady A has announced that its upcoming tour is being postponed to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.

Cinema
Keanu Reeves Takes Rare TV Role in Historical Thriller
Cinema
Review: “Easter Sunday” Is a Loving Ode to Filipino Culture

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings