November 30, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

A Jewel Made in Greece- It’s Time for Shopping Event, Dec. 3-5

November 30, 2021
By The National Herald
A Jewel Made in Greece 2021
A Jewel Made in Greece presents its three-day shopping event December 3-5 at the Domotel Kastri Hotel or shop online any time. Photo: A Jewel Made in Greece

ATHENS – A Jewel Made in Greece (AJMIG) presents its three-day Sparkle Sharing shopping event December 3-5, 10 AM-8 PM, at the Domotel Kastri Hotel, in the northern suburbs of Athens.

This unique event offers Christmas shoppers a wide selection of impressive gifts to choose from by Greek jewelry designers, including Danae Alatari, Liana Vouraki, Vanile on The Rock, Eleni Daskalaki, Kyriakos Fakaros, and AJMIG founder Mary Samoli.

A bracelet by Liana Vouraki is among the elegant pieces available through A Jewel Made in Greece. Photo: A Jewel Made in Greece

The beautiful jewelry is perfect for all occasions with styles ranging from charming casual pieces to elegant statement pieces and wearable art.

More information is available by phone: +30 210 32 14 366 and +30 210 35 07 100 or email: info@ajewelmadeingreece.com

Shop ArtFully online: www.ajewelmadeingreece.com.

Earrings by Danae Alatari are among the sophisticated pieces available through A Jewel Made in Greece. Photo: A Jewel Made in Greece

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

