A Jewel Made in Greece presents its three-day shopping event December 3-5 at the Domotel Kastri Hotel or shop online any time. Photo: A Jewel Made in Greece

ATHENS – A Jewel Made in Greece (AJMIG) presents its three-day Sparkle Sharing shopping event December 3-5, 10 AM-8 PM, at the Domotel Kastri Hotel, in the northern suburbs of Athens.

This unique event offers Christmas shoppers a wide selection of impressive gifts to choose from by Greek jewelry designers, including Danae Alatari, Liana Vouraki, Vanile on The Rock, Eleni Daskalaki, Kyriakos Fakaros, and AJMIG founder Mary Samoli.

The beautiful jewelry is perfect for all occasions with styles ranging from charming casual pieces to elegant statement pieces and wearable art.

More information is available by phone: +30 210 32 14 366 and +30 210 35 07 100 or email: info@ajewelmadeingreece.com

Shop ArtFully online: www.ajewelmadeingreece.com.