x

September 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Arts

‘A History of Revolutions – A Group exhibition of 21 Contemporary Studio Jewelers’ – November 15-17 in NY

September 9, 2023
By The National Herald
ILIASLALAOUNIS
Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum. (Photo: facebook)

NEW YORK – Jewelry artists from Greece and United States – 21 in all – unite in one exhibition with unique works inspired by past and present remnants of revolutions across the globe.

Inspired by the ILJM’s historic exhibition ‘Form Follows Function: 200+200’ for the 200 anniversary of the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire (1821-1829), and comprising historic applied and decorative arts dating from 1500-1900, the exhibition is supplemented with events in a satellite program with educational as well as creative projects, including the organization of this contemporary studio jewelry show bringing together Greek and USA Studio Jewelers presenting their personal messages.

This temporary exhibition ends a cycle of events inextricably linked to the theme of the historical exhibition but without completing it. Emerging issues that have impacted historical and recent global cultural, aesthetic, and artistic practices have consciously inspired the artists in this exhibition.

Participating creators have focused on interpreting understandings of nationhood, tradition, gender, and body to critically center the past with the contemporary moment. The exhibition develops the concept of thinking historically in the present by adopting a working methodology that privileges the role of intuition and incidence.

Contemporary creators are assigned in two orientations for their inspiration. Greek studio jewelers are empowered with the dynamism of the Greek revolution of 1821. Inspired by historic mottos, heroes of the revolution, literature that hymns courage and glory, events and traditions, traditional costumes, and jewelry, their work triggers a personal message. Artists from the U.S. have been assigned to respond with a more liberal approach applying to their personal inner search for artistic expression inspired by any revolution that applies to their experience as citizens of a modern society.

Both groups of nationals chose artifacts or social issues following an imaginative journey through history and tradition which leads to the discovery of unique creations. Innovation is demonstrated with the choice of bizarre materials and forms. Large pins and neckpieces, polymorphic body jewelry, vests, table, and small objects are only some types that are of artistic interest. For their construction obvious or unexpected materials are chosen: precious metals, paper, textiles, clay, wood, dried fruit, embroidery threads, silk fabrics and even family heirlooms from family chests were opened and utilized.  Different materials add to a rich palette of colors expressing revolt, anger, freedom, sadness, or rebirth. Artists follow very diverse paths governed by their educational backgrounds, adding artistic value to the whole of their composition.

ILJM Completes 30 Years of Operation

The ILJM continues to aim at preserving and promoting the art of historic and contemporary jewelry and decorative arts. As an international hub the museum remains at the service of the community, supporting education and research, projecting contemporary design, and defending creativity and innovation in our country’s artistic production.

USA Studio Jewelers:

Rebecca Hannon, Ayala Naphtali, Carolanne Patterson, Alexis Pavlantos, Debra Rapoport, Amanda Stumpf, Demetra Thomloudis, Heather White, Marilyn Yakumithis.

RELATED

Cinema
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Premiered September 8

NEW YORK – ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ is back, or rather, its second sequel is.

Music
Drake Announces Highly Anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ Album Will Arrive this Month
Culture
What’s Streaming Now: Olivia Rodrigo, LaKeith Stanfield, NBA 2K14 and ‘The Little Mermaid’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.