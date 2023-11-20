x

November 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

WORLD

A Hat Worn by Napoleon Sold for $2.1 Million at an Auction of the French Emperor’s Belongings

November 20, 2023
By Associated Press
France Napoleon's Hat
One of the signature broad, black hats that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th century France and waged war in Europe is on display at Osenat's auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — A faded and cracked felt bicorne hat worn by Napoléon Bonaparte sold for $2.1 million at an auction Sunday of the French emperor’s belongings.

Yes, $2.1 million.

The signature broad, black hat — one of a handful still in existence that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th-century France and waged war in Europe — was initially valued at 600,000 to 800,000 euros ($650,000-870,000). It was the centerpiece of Sunday’s auction in Fontainebleau of memorabilia collected by a French industrialist who died last year.

But the bidding quickly jumped higher and higher until Jean Pierre Osenat, president of the Osenat auction house, designated the winner.

Raphael Pitchal, left, and Jean Christophe Chataignier of Osenat’s auction house remove the protection of one of the signature broad, black hats that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th century France and waged war in Europe at Osenat’s auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

”We are at 1.5 million (euros) for Napoleon’s hat … for this major symbol of the Napoleonic epoch,” he said, as applause rang out in the auction hall. The buyer, whose identity was not released, must pay 28.8% in commissions according to Osenat, bringing the overall cost to 1.9 million euros ($2.1 million).

While other officers customarily wore their bicorne hats with the wings facing front to back, Napoleon wore his with the ends pointing toward his shoulders. The style — known as “en bataille,” or in battle — made it easier for his troops to spot their leader in combat.

One of the signature broad, black hats that Napoléon wore when he ruled 19th century France and waged war in Europe is on display at Osenat’s auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The hat on sale was first recovered by Col. Pierre Baillon, a quartermaster under Napoléon, according to the auctioneers. The hat then passed through many hands before industrialist Jean-Louis Noisiez acquired it.

The entrepreneur spent more than a half-century assembling his collection of Napoleonic memorabilia, firearms, swords and coins before his death in 2022.

The sale came days before the release of Ridley Scott’s film ”Napoleon” with Joaquin Phoenix, which is rekindling interest in the controversial French ruler.

 

RELATED

WORLD
China Welcomes Arab and Muslim Foreign Ministers for Talks on Ending the War in Gaza

BEIJING — China's top diplomat welcomed four Arab foreign ministers and the Indonesian one to Beijing on Monday, saying his country would work with "our brothers and sisters" in the Arab and Islamic world to try to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible.

WORLD
Marcos Says China Showing Interest in South China Sea Atolls Closer to Coast of the Philippines
WORLD
The Lion, the Wig and the Warrior. Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s President-elect?

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Sailor’s Last Message from Hurricane Otis Was to Ask His Family to Pray for Him

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — During the first minutes of Oct.

Last year, nearly 99 million Americans watched football in the midst or aftermath of their Thanksgiving feast – where they consumed around 4000 calories apiece.

ATHENS - Greece's current account deficit decreased in the January-September period year-on-year, owing to an improvement in the balance of goods, the balance of services and the secondary income account, which was offset to a degree by a worsening in the primary income account, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

ATHENS - In an age when challenges to security are evolving, the Armed Forces are "elements of our national constitution, they are a symbol of national presence and survival.

PARIS — A faded and cracked felt bicorne hat worn by Napoléon Bonaparte sold for $2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.