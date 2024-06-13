A Greek, Zero Budget Short Film in Santa Monica’s Weirdest Film Festival, June 14

The poster for the Greek fantasy-noir short film ‘Whistle.’ Photo: Courtesy of the filmmaker
SANTA MONICA, CA – Are the myths of Greek folklore connected to the prejudices in the established world of art? How can an idea for a film inspire a transmedia experience, gather the interest of many art forms and artists from all over the world, thus breaking out of the physical confines of a movie theater? What good is your voice if no one can hear it?
The Greek zero budget short film ‘Whistle’ will try to answer these questions, in its U.S. premiere screening at the Film Maudit 2.0 International Film Festival in Santa Monica, CA, on Friday, June 14, 10 PM, as part of the festival’s ‘Uncanny Journeys’ program.
One of the most alternative film festivals just west of Los Angeles, Film Maudit 2.0 is a showcase and celebration of new outré, unusual and startling films. Film Maudit 2.0 is inspired by legendary artist Jean Cocteau’s festival, Le Film Maudit, which celebrated a group of films that were criminally overlooked and neglected at the time.
The term ‘film maudit’ literally means ‘cursed films,’ and this showcase of counter-cinema blends together narrative, documentary and experimental films that in their style and/or subject matter, are deliberately bold, extreme, confrontational, troubling, shocking and/or unusual.
In the same spirit of boldness, the film ‘Whistle’ is inspired by Greek folklore stories and places the element of the fantastic, prejudices and superstitions, in a modern urban environment, creating a special narrative that plays with fairy tale and reality. The film, directed by Thanasis Protatos, touches on a subject still a taboo, in the world of art today. Can the voice of an artist-creator be heard in a seemingly free and open art world, or is that voice lost in the vast landscape of an industry governed by a complex value system?
Renowned actress Sofia Filippidou, who returns to the big screen with an unusual role, after an 18-year break, said of the film: “I like that the theme of the work is around tradition and beliefs, it is a rich piece and very nice things can come out of it.”
“If you inspire a working team, miracles can happen,” she added. “In this particular film I was not disappointed at all because I met a talented group of creatives with faith, that such an effort can and will be a reality and it will be good.”
The film, a true zero budget project, has been financed entirely by its creators, bypassing the need for a ‘producer’ in the classical sense we know in cinema. In this way, it is presented exactly as its creators envisioned it, without any interference from external factors.
‘Whistle’ will be screened at Highways Performance Space and Gallery in Santa Monica, Friday, June 14, 10 PM, as part of the Film Maudit 2.0’s ‘Uncanny Journeys’ program. Described by the Los Angeles Times as “a hub of experimental theater, dance, solo drama and other multimedia performance,” Highways promotes the development of contemporary, socially-involved artists and art forms.
