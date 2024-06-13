x

June 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 92ºF

Culture

A Greek, Zero Budget Short Film in Santa Monica’s Weirdest Film Festival, June 14

June 13, 2024
By The National Herald
Whistle POSTER eng
The poster for the Greek fantasy-noir short film ‘Whistle.’ Photo: Courtesy of the filmmaker

SANTA MONICA, CA – Are the myths of Greek folklore connected to the prejudices in the established world of art? How can an idea for a film inspire a transmedia experience, gather the interest of many art forms and artists from all over the world, thus breaking out of the physical confines of a movie theater? What good is your voice if no one can hear it?

The Greek zero budget short film ‘Whistle’ will try to answer these questions, in its U.S. premiere screening at the Film Maudit 2.0 International Film Festival in Santa Monica, CA, on Friday, June 14, 10 PM, as part of the festival’s ‘Uncanny Journeys’ program.

One of the most alternative film festivals just west of Los Angeles, Film Maudit 2.0 is a showcase and celebration of new outré, unusual and startling films. Film Maudit 2.0 is inspired by legendary artist Jean Cocteau’s festival, Le Film Maudit, which celebrated a group of films that were criminally overlooked and neglected at the time.

Actress Sofia Filippidou during the filming of ‘Whistle.’ Photo: Paris Theotokidis and Vasilis Petridis / BTS Photography

The term ‘film maudit’ literally means ‘cursed films,’ and this showcase of counter-cinema blends together narrative, documentary and experimental films that in their style and/or subject matter, are deliberately bold, extreme, confrontational, troubling, shocking and/or unusual.

In the same spirit of boldness, the film ‘Whistle’ is inspired by Greek folklore stories and places the element of the fantastic, prejudices and superstitions, in a modern urban environment, creating a special narrative that plays with fairy tale and reality. The film, directed by Thanasis Protatos, touches on a subject still a taboo, in the world of art today. Can the voice of an artist-creator be heard in a seemingly free and open art world, or is that voice lost in the vast landscape of an industry governed by a complex value system?

Renowned actress Sofia Filippidou, who returns to the big screen with an unusual role, after an 18-year break, said of the film: “I like that the theme of the work is around tradition and beliefs, it is a rich piece and very nice things can come out of it.”

“If you inspire a working team, miracles can happen,” she added. “In this particular film I was not disappointed at all because I met a talented group of creatives with faith, that such an effort can and will be a reality and it will be good.”

The film, a true zero budget project, has been financed entirely by its creators, bypassing the need for a ‘producer’ in the classical sense we know in cinema. In this way, it is presented exactly as its creators envisioned it, without any interference from external factors.

‘Whistle’ will be screened at Highways Performance Space and Gallery in Santa Monica, Friday, June 14, 10 PM, as part of the Film Maudit 2.0’s ‘Uncanny Journeys’ program. Described by the Los Angeles Times as “a hub of experimental theater, dance, solo drama and other multimedia performance,” Highways promotes the development of contemporary, socially-involved artists and art forms.

The official trailer for ‘Whistle’ is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/EAcNj.

Follow ‘Whistle’ on social media, Facebook: https://shorturl.at/9ounL

Instagram: https://shorturl.at/CQSXb.

Film Maudit 2.0 on Instagram: https://shorturl.at/poyIM.

The cast: Egli Katsiki, Dimitris Tsilinikos, Lefteris Angelakis, Sofia Filippidou, Momo Vlachou, Manos Michaelidis, Stellina Vogiatzi, Chrysi Bachtsevani, Petros Fragopoulos, Marios Apostolakoulis, Paulina Papadopoulou, Ioannis Adamidis, Maria Peraki, and Eljona Sinjari.

‘Whistle’ a fantasy-noir short film, will be screened at the Film Maudit 2.0 International Film Festival in Santa Monica, CA, on June 14. Photo: Paris Theotokidis and Vasilis Petridis / BTS Photography

The crew:

Sotiria Ioannidou – Original Idea, Script

Thanasis Protatos – Direction, Script, Cinematography, Editing, VFX

Dimitris Vavatsis – Assistant Director

GAZEΛ – Music, Composition, Mixing, Mastering

Vaggelis Kamperis – Production Design

Erato Arambatzi – Production Design Assistant

Aliki Dima – Sound Recording

Dimitris Kasapidis – Sound Recording

Giorgos Athanasiou – Drone Operator

Maria Doumpa – Make Up

Athena Mavridou – Hair Styling

Mariana Blachava – Production Assistant

Anestis Vourvoutsiotis – Production Assistant

Myrsini Chrysohoidou – Vocals

Ioanna Kourkoudialou – Vocals

Andriana Achitzanova – Vocals

Ioannis Adamidis – Vocals

Katerina Liakou – Vocals

Eljona Sinjari – Vocals

Socrates Votskos – Musician/Soprano Sax Bass Clarinet, Arghul

David Tappeser – Musician/Drums

Vasilis Petridis – BTS Photography

Paris Theotokidis – BTS Photography

Panagiotis Tsandaris – BTS Photography

RELATED

General News
Greek-American Pizza Shop Owner Convicted of Forced Labor against Employees

BOSTON – The Greek-American owner of two Boston-area pizza shops was convicted of forced labor on June 7 for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally to make them work long hours, sometimes seven days a week.

Culture
Legendary Artist Diamanda Galás Discusses Her Latest Album
Politics
Strong Performance for the Greek-American Candidates in the European Elections

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Thefts of Charging Cables Pose Yet Another Obstacle to Appeal of Electric Vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.

BOSTON – The Greek-American owner of two Boston-area pizza shops was convicted of forced labor on June 7 for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally to make them work long hours, sometimes seven days a week.

G7 leaders agree to lend Ukraine billions backed by Russia's frozen assets.

DALLAS  — Joe Mazzulla is a big fan of UFC matches and splices highlights of fights into some of the basketball video he shows the Boston Celtics.

BEIRUT — U.S.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.