June 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

A Greek Police Officer Guarding a Top Judge’s House is Injured in a Gasoline Bomb Attack

June 27, 2024
By Associated Press
[370440] ΕΠΙΘΕΣΗ ΜΕ ΜΟΛΟΤΟΦ ΣΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΤΗΣ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΕΙΟΥ ΠΑΓΟΥ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
A molotov cocktail attack took place outside the house of the President of the Supreme Court Ioanna Klapa - Christodoullea, in Papagos, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Photo by MIchalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS — A Greek police officer guarding the house of a top judge was hospitalized with burns after a gasoline bomb attack in Athens early Thursday, authorities said.

The motive for the predawn attack in a city suburb was not clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police said gasoline bombs were thrown at the officer by unknown people who escaped. The officer, who suffered face and arm injuries, was stationed outside the house of Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa, which was not damaged. A nearby police car was severely damaged.

A molotov cocktail attack took place outside the house of the President of the Supreme Court Ioanna Klapa – Christodoullea, in Papagos, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Photo by MIchalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi)

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis condemned the attack and said it was an “absolute priority” for authorities to arrest the perpetrators.

Police, and more rarely other symbols of authority, are frequently targeted by Greek far-left militants, although attacks leading to death or severe injury have declined in recent years.

