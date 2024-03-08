x

March 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Society

A Greek Novelist and a Lawyer are the First Same-Sex Couple to Wed at Athens City Hall

March 8, 2024
By Associated Press
Greece Same Sex Marriage
Greek author Petros Hadjopoulos, who uses the pen name Auguste Corteau, hugs his husband, lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis, before their wedding at Athens City Hall, Greece, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. A Greek novelist and his partner on Thursday became the first male couple to be married in Athens' city hall following the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

ATHENS — A Greek novelist and his partner became the first same-sex couple to be married in Athens’ city hall, three weeks after the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece.

The Greek capital’s mayor officiated at the civil wedding on Thursday of Petros Hadjopoulos, who writes under the pen name Auguste Corteau, and lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis.

Hadjopoulos said the event was “a dream that we didn’t dare entertain when we were in our teens.”

“There is a symbolism to this,” he told The Associated Press. “I understand that (marriage) doesn’t work for everyone, but for people who grew up in Greece in the 1980s and 90s, when guys like us lived a very lonely existence, even symbols have a great value.”

Greek author Petros Hadjopoulos, who uses the pen name Auguste Corteau, kisses his husband’s hand, lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis, during their wedding at Athens City Hall, Greece, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. A Greek novelist and his partner on Thursday became the first male couple to be married in Athens’ city hall following the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

The couple arrived with their dog, to the applause of more than two dozen guests.

A cross-party majority of Greek lawmakers approved same-sex marriage in a vote on Feb. 15, despite strong opposition from the socially conservative Orthodox Church.

While polls show that a slender majority of Greek public opinion backs same-sex marriage, the Church has been fuming at its legalization. On Tuesday, Church officials on the island of Corfu imposed a religious ban on two local lawmakers who voted for the reform.

The law also confers full parental rights on married same-sex partners with children. But it precludes gay couples from parenthood through surrogate mothers in Greece — an option currently available to women who can’t have children for health reasons.

Guests react after the wedding of Greek author Petros Hadjopoulos, who uses the pen name Auguste Corteau, and lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis, at Athens City Hall, Greece, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. A Greek novelist and his partner on Thursday became the first male couple to be married in Athens’ city hall following the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas described Thursday’s ceremony as a “historic moment,” and encouraged other same-sex couples to follow suit.

“Every citizen of Athens … should be able to live and love in the way they choose,” he told The Associated Press.

The first same-sex wedding under the new law was held over the weekend in the southern Athens municipality of Nea Smyrni.

Lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis, left, hugs his husband, Greek author Petros Hadjopoulos, who uses the pen name Auguste Corteau, as guests watch, after their wedding at Athens City Hall, Greece, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. A Greek novelist and his partner on Thursday became the first male couple to be married in Athens’ city hall following the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Greece is the first majority Orthodox Christian country to allow same-sex marriage. It legalized same-sex civil unions nearly a decade ago.

___
By THEODORA TONGAS and MICHAEL VARAKLAS Associated Press

Associated Press writer Nicholas Paphitis in Athens, Greece, contributed to this report.

Greek author Petros Hadjopoulos, who uses the pen name Auguste Corteau, second from left, and lawyer Anastasios Samouilidis wed at Athens City Hall, Greece, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. A Greek novelist and his partner on Thursday became the first male couple to be married in Athens’ city hall following the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

RELATED

Politics
Greek Communist Leader Fears “Sugar Daddies” Over University Tuition

ATHENS - A furor has erupted over Greek Communist leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas, ahead of a Parliament vote seen allowing private universities to operate, suggesting it could lead female students to date older men for money to pay their tuition costs.

Politics
Over Protests, Greek Parliament Poised to Allow Private Universities
Politics
Russia Believed Targeted Odessa Area Where Zelensky Met Mitsotakis

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Uses Feisty State of the Union to Contrast with Trump, Sell Voters on a Second Term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a defiant argument for a second term in his State of the Union speech Thursday night, lacing into GOP front-runner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution" and for jeopardizing freedom at home and abroad.

ATHENS — A Greek novelist and his partner became the first same-sex couple to be married in Athens' city hall, three weeks after the legalization of same-sex marriage in Orthodox Christian Greece.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a defiant argument for a second term in his State of the Union speech Thursday night, lacing into GOP front-runner Donald Trump for espousing “resentment, revenge and retribution" and for jeopardizing freedom at home and abroad.

ATHENS - Ignoring a series of protests by students and complaints by some academics, New Democracy lawmakers who have a majority in Parliament were expected on March 8 to pass a measure allowing private universities to operate in Greece, with conditions.

ATHENS - Indications are that Russia launched a missile strike on Ukraine’s port of Odessa knowing that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was there to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky a few hundred meters away from where it struck.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald