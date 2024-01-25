A Great Evening Tarnished with a Suckerpunch at the Emmy Awards

Columnists

Jesse Armstrong, center, and the team from "Succession" accept the award for outstanding drama series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

January 15, what a night it was! One of those relatively rare instances when everything seems to go your way.

First, Iowa Caucus results. The Associated Press, then the networks, declared Donald Trump the winner almost as soon as the polls closed. He was up by a mile over Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, cementing his status as the GOP frontrunner for the presidential election, as if there was any doubt. I thought to myself: is it too early to celebrate? Too early to get my hopes up that Trump will actually get to be president again, to fix all the things Biden has done wrong? My giddiness is measured because that result is far from a sure thing.

Then, my beloved Boston Celtics after keeping the Toronto Raptors in the game pulled away in the fourth quarter for a convincing win. As of this writing, they enjoy the NBA’s best record.

And for the trifecta, the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers defied all expectations and defeated the powerhouse Philadelphia Eagles – who last year came within a hair of winning the Super Bowl – in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Once the Bucs game was over I turned the channel to NewsNation, my new favorite news outlet – it reminds me of the days before most of the press was reduced to being ratings harlots – to watch the post-Caucus analysis. A perfect ending to a perfect evening…almost.

That’s when it dawned on me that in addition to the Caucuses, the Celtics, the Bucs, and the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, this year’s January 15 was also the night of the Emmy Awards, selecting the best shows on television of the past year.

I stopped watching awards shows decades ago, long before they became woke, and long before the presenters’ TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) was on full display. When the quite ordinary film Ordinary People beat Raging Bull for Best Picture at the Oscars in 1980, I realized that the Academy is very cliquey. Same goes for the music industry.

As for the Emmys in particular, I really don’t know too much about what’s on TV nowadays. I can watch reruns of Dallas or the Sopranos infinitely and not get bored of the repetition, as well as an array of sitcoms from the Sixties to the Nineties. In fact, there are probably oodles of modern-day actors in both television and film who I’ve never heard of. This year, though, was an exception, because one of my favorite recent shows, Succession, was up for many awards.

Succession is an HBO drama that just concluded its fourth and final season. It is about Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, founder and chairman of the fictional global media giant Waystar RoyCo, and his children Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Siobahn ‘Shiv’ (Sarah Snook). Connor, Logan’s only child from his first marriage, is more of a nature-loving peacenik, but the other three vie for control of octogenarian Logan’s company as his pending retirement looms. Logan’s character and the plot are substantially based on Rupert Murdoch’s rightwing politics and his ownership of Fox News.

At the Emmys, Succession cleaned house. Snook won for Best Actress, and her on-screen husband Tom (Matthew Macfayden) beat Ruck for Best Supporting Actor.

Cox, Strong, and Culkin were all nominated for Best Actor, with Culkin taking the honor. Culkin delivered a touching acceptance speech, publicly reminding his wife that if he won she promised to consider them having a third child. The cast then all gathered onstage as Succession claimed the pièce de résistance, Best Drama.

As I watched those clips, I wondered whether we’d actually returned to a bygone era where ugly political outbursts didn’t tarnish what ought to be an evening of fun. Alas, I jinxed it. When show creator Jesse Armstrong spoke, there came the suckerpunch: he talked about “partisan news coverage intertwined with rightwing politics.” That wasn’t his first foray into ideological bile. For instance, in 2020 he called out Donald Trump for his “crummy” response to the pandemic, but everyone was on edge back then. Apparently, Armstrong still can’t let go.

Someone I know very well in the restaurant business explained to me long ago why he doesn’t post political comments on social media: “because everyone comes to my place, Democrats and Republicans.”

Similarly, Democrats and Republicans watch TV, go to the movies and to concerts, and are big sports fans. When these adored actors, musicians, and athletes get political, they suckerpunch a big chunk of their fan base right in the gut. Either they don’t appreciate their fans enough, or they’re so closedminded as to think the only appropriate point of view is the one they happen to hold, and that it’s their right and obligation to enlighten anyone who’s opposed to it.

Celebrities hold special places in our lives. They’re total strangers, yet we cherish them as if they’re part of our family. They do something special that we treasure, whether it’s making us laugh, belting out a high note, or hitting a home run. We become starstruck. They take us to a happy place, one without worry or rancor. And when we see them win awards, our faces light up. Yet, they don’t take their responsibility seriously enough to keep their yaps shut when it comes to politics.

I’ve got news for you, Jesse: there’s a whole lot of partisan coverage intertwined with leftwing politics too. More so, in fact. So, enough with the suckerpunches. We saw enough of that when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at one of these award ceremonies a couple of years ago.