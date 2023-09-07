A Grateful and Emotional Community Bids Farewell to Nick Andriotis

Snapshot from the funeral service for Nick Andriotis that was held at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, NY. (Photo by TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos)
ASTORIA – Today, the Greek-American community bids its final farewell to Nick Andriotis, with the Funeral Service taking place at the Cathedral of Saint Demetrios in Astoria. The burial will be at the nearby Saint Michael’s Cemetery.
A detailed report will follow from The National Herald.
