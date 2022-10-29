x

October 29, 2022

Editorial

“A Friend Knows Who His Friends Are When He Is in Danger…”

October 29, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Congress Saudi Arabia
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

Senator Bob Menendez’s office announced that the New York District Attorney’s office is investigating him.

So far, at least, both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI have declined to comment on the nature and scope of the investigation.

Of course, starting an investigation against someone does not mean anything, apart from the fact that the authorities have some information or suspicions about the commission of a crime.

Furthermore, and most importantly, being the subject of an investigation in no way makes someone guilty. The accused is innocent until proven guilty.

And this is not only a deeply rooted legal tradition – it is also a principle of ethics and right living.

However, it is expected that the investigation against the Senator will turn his life upside down. At best it will distract him. He will need to consult to documents, refresh his memory. He should be prepared to for demanding long hours of soul-crushing depositions.

It feels like some powerful actors are seeking to neutralize or remove him from the political scene.

No, I don’t believe that the Turks may have had a hand in it, no matter how much they would like to, as some have suggested. If – I say if – someone is pushing this, it will be insiders who don’t see him well, either in New Jersey or in Washington. Maybe by hitting him at this time – long after he was acquitted of other charges – their aim is to damage his son as well, who is running for his old seat in the House of Representatives. Perhaps a Menendez political dynasty is being built in New Jersey and it bothers them.

As far as we are concerned, we support and will support the Senator with all our strength until his final acquittal. First, because it is a matter of principle.

Because we are all innocent in the eyes of the law until proven guilty. And, secondly, because the Greek-American community and Hellenism in general never had a more important supporter. Never has there been a more important – proven – philhellene than Menendez.

As the son of Cuban refugees himself, he understands the pain of the Cypriot refugees and the danger that Greece faces from Erdogan. From his powerful position as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee he fights for democratic principles and values to prevail in U.S. foreign policy and calls for the application of International Law.

The Community does not forget its friends. “A friend knows who his friends are when he is in danger…”

