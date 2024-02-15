x

February 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

A Fin Whale Decomposing On An Oregon beach Creates a Sad but ‘Super Educational’ Spectacle

February 15, 2024
By Associated Press
WHALE-OREGON
A 46-foot-whale is seen washed ashore on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, on Sunset Beach State Park in Clatsop County, Ore. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP)

SALEM – It’s not yet known what killed an endangered fin whale, but people can marvel at the large marine mammal as it decomposes on an Oregon beach.

“While it’s sad, it’s also super educational,” Tiffany Boothe, assistant manager of the Seaside Aquarium, said Thursday of the rare sight, which she said is only the second dead fin whale that Oregon has seen in about 30 years.

Just don’t touch it because it can carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans and pets, she said.

“Also, it smells,” she said. “I don’t know how to describe it. It smells like a dead whale.”

The 46-foot (14-meter) male whale washed ashore at Sunset Beach State Park south of Warrenton on Monday morning. It was entangled in rope.

But before officials could examine the rope and investigate the type of fishing gear it was, someone took it off and took it away, Boothe said.

“It was a well-meaning person, because the animal was still in the surf and appeared to be alive,” she said. “And so they thought they were helping to detangle a live animal.”

People look at a 46-foot-whale that washed ashore on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, on Sunset Beach State Park in Clatsop County, Ore. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium via AP)

While the rope entanglement was severe, the whale wasn’t in it for very long and it didn’t lead to its death. It will be several weeks before results from a necropsy done on Tuesday will reveal what cause the emaciated whale’s death, Boothe said.

The whale will naturally decompose, creating a “huge nutrient boost for the local environment,” feeding scavengers like eagles and ravens, down to little amphipods, Boothe said.

Letting it decompose shows a keener understanding for what to do in these situations than in 1970 when officials opted to use dynamite to blow up a dead whale that washed ashore in southern Oregon.

The exploding whale incident wouldn’t happen now, Boothe said, noting how that solution blew huge chunks of whale carcass into the sky, and even smashed the roof of a car.

Boothe recommends getting a look at the decomposing whale at low tide and with a four-wheel drive vehicle.

RELATED

Politics
Russia Has Obtained a ‘Troubling’ Emerging Anti-Satellite Weapon, The White House Says

WASHINGTON  — The White House publicly confirmed on Thursday that Russia has obtained a “troubling” emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause “physical destruction” on Earth.

Politics
Red Flags, Missed Clues: How Accused US Diplomat-turned-Cuban Spy Avoided Scrutiny for Decades
Politics
Judge Sets March Trial Date in Donald Trump’s New York Hush-money Case

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

SALEM - It's not yet known what killed an endangered fin whale, but people can marvel at the large marine mammal as it decomposes on an Oregon beach.

WASHINGTON  — The White House publicly confirmed on Thursday that Russia has obtained a “troubling” emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause “physical destruction” on Earth.

(THE CONVERSATION) Every year as Valentine's Day approaches, people remind themselves that not all expressions of love fit the stereotypes of modern romance.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother sister and aunt MARY DOUSSI of Florina, Greece age 83 fell asleep on Saturday, February 10, 2024 and will be buried in Greece.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.