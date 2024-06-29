x

June 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Guest Viewpoints

A Ferry System Accessible to All New Yorkers

June 29, 2024
By Richard Khuzami
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City's Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City's Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Now that congestion pricing is on pause, this is a great opportunity to re-examine public transit capabilities in New York City.

To this end, we would like to focus on the NYC Ferry system.

Transit by ferry has shown itself to be extremely popular to those in NYC who can easily access it. However, this primarily means those who live or work on the waterfront.

This has proven a great asset to those neighborhoods. Before the Ferry they were almost always transit deserts, and usually were home to underutilized warehouses and factories. Regretfully, many of those businesses were from industries that no longer operate efficiently in NYC. This resulted in many empty or lightly utilized buildings. Many became storage facilities, which, while economically positive for the owners, offered little in the way of jobs for New Yorkers.

The ferry has allowed for significant new commercial and residential development, and, as a result, we are seeing a renaissance on our waterfront. Most of the city’s growth is located here, in addition to the amenities solid residential neighborhoods generate.

However, we are missing out on another great possibility: Direct access to subways and local business districts. These are invariably not near the waterfront.

As an example, in Astoria it is a 1 mile walk to the N/W line and the business district.

An obvious solution is a first and last mile system that will integrate the ferry into the greater NYC public transit system.

This could be shuttle services. A circular service from the ferry landing to the subway and business districts and back would be a great asset!

This would open the ferry system to all neighborhoods in the boroughs and expand possibilities for economic growth.

Also, the Ferry should become part of the OMNY system, allowing for seamless payment and transfer options. We understand that OMNY is controlled by the State, and the Ferry is city run, but we should never let bureaucratic roadblocks be the enemy of the good. Let this become an example how two separate bureaucracies can put aside their territorial tendencies and unite for the public benefit.

Currently, there are few if any shuttles. We are sure that if OMNY is in place with transfers to the subway/bus networks, shuttles would be prevalent throughout the transit system. While Citi bikes and Micromobility are options, they only are available to certain segments of the population. We need access to all, including our older and disabled residents. We cannot keep discriminating against these neighbors.

Almost everyone who has taken the ferry greatly enjoys the experience. And it is a great way to start and end your workday.

One knock on the ferry is that is tends to be utilized by our more privileged residents, especially those in the new waterfront developments. And we agree that this is an area of deep concern.

In spite of our best efforts, transportation ‘desert’ issues persist across the boroughs. An obvious solution is to open ferry ridership to the entire borough, and a first and last mile service via shuttle that integrates into the OMNY system is an obvious fix. This solution would ensure equity by providing a comprehensive and holistic approach, making reliable transportation accessible to all residents, especially those in underserved areas.

Richard Khuzami is President of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association.

RELATED

Columnists
Theodoros Pangalos (1897-1920) – Soldier, Patriot

This brief article will outline Theodoros Pangalos’ military career from 1897-1920, who served his nation with distinction.

Guest Viewpoints
The Great Feast of Pentecost
Columnists
Applying for Greek Citizenship? Please Wait

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored two first-half goals to lead Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday night and put itself in position to advance out of Group D in the Copa America.

NICOSIA – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted an invitation from the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides to visit Cyprus for events marking the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasions of Cyprus in 1974.

This brief article will outline Theodoros Pangalos’ military career from 1897-1920, who served his nation with distinction.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.