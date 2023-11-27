A Dutch Museum Has Sent Crimean Treasures to Kyiv after a Legal Tug-of-War Between Russia, Ukraine

FILE - A spiraling torque from the second century A.D., is displayed as part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam, on April 4, 2014. A valuable collection of historical treasures from Crimea that were stored for years at an Amsterdam museum amid an ownership dispute sparked by Russia's annexation of the peninsula has been safely transported to war-torn Ukraine, the museum announced Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Historical treasures that were stored for years at an Amsterdam museum during an ownership dispute sparked by Russia’s annexation of Crimea have been safely transported to Ukraine, the museum announced Monday.
Their transport ends a nearly decade-long legal tug-of-war over the artifacts including a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century B.C. and a golden neck ornament from the second century A.D. that weighs more than a kilogram (two pounds).
“This was a special case, in which cultural heritage became a victim of geopolitical developments,” Els van der Plas, director of the Allard Pierson historical museum, said in a statement.
The museum displayed the 300 artifacts from four museums in Crimea in an exhibition that opened a month before the Russian annexation in 2014.
Both the Ukrainian government in Kyiv and the four Crimean museums that had loaned bronze swords, golden helmets, precious gems and other artifacts to the Allard Pierson demanded the objects back.
After a series of lower court decisions, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled in June that the museum must return the treasures to Ukraine and not to the four museums from which they originally came for an exhibition titled “Crimea — Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea.”
Judges cited the lack of national recognition for the Russia-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
“Although the museum pieces originate from Crimea and can therefore also be regarded as Crimean heritage, they are part of the cultural heritage of Ukraine,” the Supreme Court ruled.
“We are pleased that clarity has emerged and that they have now been returned,” Van der Plas said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s view that the trove should be returned to Crimea.
“It belongs to Crimea and it should be there,” Peskov told reporters.
BARCELONA, Spain — The top Palestinian diplomat made a plea to extend the fragile cease fire in Gaza that is hours from expiring at a meeting of European Union members and Middle Eastern and north African countries that focused on diplomatic efforts to stop the Israel-Hamas war.
ATHENS – Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for cruise travelers to the Greek islands and beyond, is delighted to connect its customers to three new countries (Croatia, Montenegro and Italy) adding six new ports (Kefalonia, Katakolo, and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro; and Bari in Italy) for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In