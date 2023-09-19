A Dubious Greek Antiquities Exhibit Brings Florida Curator’s Dismissal

United States

St. PETERSBURG, Florida – There was chaos after the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida’s exhibit From Chaos to Order – a show of Greek antiquities – after a planned loan to a Denver museum brought questions about their origin.

“The idea was to look at the origins of Greek art in a new way,” Michael Bennett, the former St. Petersburg curator who organized the show of works from the Geometric period, circa 900 to 700 B.C. told The New York Times.

“We felt it had something new to say about Greek art,” he said, but the newspaper said the provenance of the pieces loaned by collector Sol Rabin – currently chair of the Ancient Art Committee at the Harvard Art Museums – was suspect.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/17/arts/curator-fired-provenance.html#:~:text=A%20Greek%20bronze%20statue%20of,more%20than%20a%20century%20ago

The report said the trouble began when the Florida exhibit was scheduled to go to the Denver Art Museum where the staff stopped it because many of the 57 artifacts from Rabin’s collection of 700 pieces lacked detailed documentation.

The Florida museum was a stop on a road show also going to South Carolina but while none were known to have been looted some had been purchased from sellers accused of handling stolen goods, Denver museum officials said.

Its director, Christoph Heinrich, suggested postponing the Florida exhibition in the hope that the provenance issues could be resolved, the newspaper said, as the origin of Greek antiquities can’t be tracked.

“I am sure you are familiar with how the changing legal and ethical standards and perceptions of collecting and displaying antiquities are front and center for many world culture museums today, including ours,” Heinrich wrote.

That was to the Florida museum, the show not going to Denver and Bennett put on leave and then fired although the circumstances weren’t given or officially linked to failing to have provenance proof of the antiquities.

“The response was exaggerated,” said Belinda Dumont, a board member at the St. Petersburg museum. “I think the hysteria about provenance is deeply misguided because the items are valuable to be shown to the public,” suggesting that was even if they were stolen – as were the Parthenon Marbles in the British Museum.

Anne-Marie Russell, who became the Floria museum’s director and chief executive after the exhibition began touring, and Piers Davies, the chair of its board of trustees, said they tried to comply with best practices in the field.

“It is our responsibility, as a museum, to safeguard and preserve works of art — objects that represent the highest aspirations of humankind — in perpetuity,” their statement said. “Yet we do so amid the reality of a dynamic and constantly evolving world.”

Bennett’s supporters note that the artifacts involved in this case are not known to have been looted but some of the Greek pieces drew heightened scrutiny because of the dealers or galleries who had sold them.

A few came from Robert Hecht, a prominent antiquities expert who investigators say often dealt in stolen objects. He died in 2012.

“There is absolutely no logic that because a dealer is claimed to be a red flag dealer that all things he sold are red flags,” Rabin, the owner of the works in question, told the newspaper.

Rabin said his collection of Greek art was built up over several decades, with the advice of Bennett and David Mitten, an Emeritus Professor of Classical Art and Archaeology at Harvard, who died last year. He said that two of the objects in the show had also been on loan recently to other major museums.

Rabin said he had not asked dealers he worked with for full provenance information, but had sought clear assurances objects had not been stolen.

In dealing with Hecht, Rabin said: “I would look him in the eye. He would say, ‘No, these are fine. These are legitimate pieces,’ so I purchased them.”

Patty Gerstenblith, an expert on cultural heritage issues and a professor at DePaul University College of Law, said that the questions about the artifacts went beyond red flags. “What’s higher than red?” she asked.