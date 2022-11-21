General News

A. Diamataris presented a copy of his Diploma to Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE)

ATHENS – Antonis Diamataris, Advisor to the Publishers of the Ethnikos Kirix and The National Herald, was received today by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his office at the Maximos Mansion. He presented the Prime Minister with a hard copy of his MBA degree from Columbia University.

Diamataris had submitted his resignation from the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs with Responsibility for Hellenes Abroad almost exactly three years ago because of the issue that arose over his degree.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis, congratulated Diamataris and stated that he wanted this meeting to contribute in the most official way possible to the restoration of the truth and the correction of the injustice committed against Diamataris by the opposition and criticized the actions and methods of SYRIZA.

The Background

Diamataris had been the target of a furious, coordinated attack by the official opposition and some media outlets. They alleged he did not study at Columbia, as stated in his biography on the Foreign Ministry’s website, and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said Diamataris had not even “passed by the outside of Columbia.”

After that episode, Diamataris felt compelled to resign as a matter of personal dignity, but also because he did not want to be the cause of attacks on his friend, the Prime Minister, by his political opponents.

That it took him a long time to receive his degree is due, as he has published on several occasions, to the following reasons:

First, that more than 40 years had passed since he completed his studies – in January 1977.

Secondly, that the university records from that time were not yet in electronic format.

Third, that the raising of the issue coincided with the beginning of the pandemic.

Thus, his degree was awarded with a date of October 20, 2021. Due to university policies, a diploma cannot be backdated to the year when particular studies are completed. A diploma is dated when an individual actually applies for graduation and a degree is conferred. As such, Mr. Diamataris’ degree could not be backdated to 1977 because first, he did not apply for graduation back then, and second, because a diploma needs to be signed by current officers. The then-president of Columbia and the Dean of the School of Business Administration passed long ago.

Statement by Mr. Diamataris:

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister,” said Diamataris, “who, by this act, contributes substantially to ‘restoring the truth and correcting an injustice’ committed against me. This act of the Prime Minister certainly honors me and concerns me directly. However, it goes far beyond me and the injustice I have suffered. With this act, Mr. Mitsotakis sends a strong message of joy, relief, optimism, and hope to all those who are wronged for whatever reason. Thus it has been proven once again that justice does indeed prevail in the end.”