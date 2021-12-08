A Creative Reboot for the Greek National Opera

ATHENS – Continuing with its trademark artistic vibrancy and drawing inspiration from the rejuvenating power of nature, the Greek National Opera (GNO) returns with a rich artistic program for 2022, including major world premieres and collaborations with renowned artists from Greece and beyond.

From January to July 2022, the GNO will present five of the most important operas of the global repertoire at Stavros Niarchos Hall and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus. The program includes works by Umberto Giordano, Charles Gounod, Giuseppe Verdi, and Giacomo Puccini; a new opera by Angelos Triantafyllou dedicated to older adults; a contemporary dance triptych choreographed by Konstantinos Rigos, Jiří Kylián, and Ohad Naharin; an oratorio commissioned by the GNO from Turkish artists; an installation tied to the new film by Yorgos Lanthimos; as well as the Songs of Struggle by Mikis Theodorakis as part of the three-year cycle dedicated to the late composer.

