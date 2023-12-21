A Christmas Letter

Guest Viewpoints

Dear Friends,

Merry Christmas! During the Christmas season those Christians that seek pure life guided by divine knowledge and truth, make a special effort to reflect, to self-examine and to pray. The ancient ritual of Saturnalia in which Saturn (Cronus) was celebrated, was carried out in an unrestrained fashion by the Romans. On December 22 of each year the solstice phenomenon occurs. In this, the sun is farthest away from the equator, as you know, and it appears to stand still, until December 25 when it begins to ‘roll down’ closer to earth.

Jesus’ time of birth, which coincides with this Roman festival, also serves as a potent metaphor that fits “the coming of the light” experience. He, Christ, is “the Star of Bethlehem” who, “begotten of the Father before all ages” brings to mankind life eternal. His anthropomorphic appearance on earth was simply a recall from heaven for our salvation manifested through the incarnation of the Holy Spirit and of the Virgin Mary. Thus: “The Word became flesh,” “Verbum caro factum,” in Latin, and “O Logos sarx egheneto,” in Greek, (John 1-14).

It is this “Word”, this “Verbum”, and this “Logos” that empowers and moves us these Christmas days to proclaim with humility and confidence: “Loving Master, illumine with pure light the hearts of those who seek Your grace and fill them with divine knowledge. Open the eyes of those who ask for Your salvation so that they may comprehend the message of Your gospel. Bless those who worship You, and sanctify those who put their trust in You. Instill in us deep respect for Your blessed commandments, so that having conquered sinful desires, we may pursue a spiritual life, thinking and doing all those things that are pleasing to You. Christ our God, You are the light of our soul and bodies. To You we owe glory and praise in all places of Your dominion. To You and to Your Father, who is also without beginning and/or end, and to the all Holy and life-giving Spirit, we sing harmonious hymns and we rhapsodize melodious paeans of faith now and forevermore.”

God bless you and your family. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

In His Grace,

Anthony Paraskevopoulos

Doctorate, Columbia University

New York, NY