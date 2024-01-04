A Balanced and Compassionate Approach to Immigration

Editorial

Migrants queue in the cold as they look for a shelter outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

As a child of Greek immigrants who legally made the United States their home, I have, as many of our readers do, a unique perspective on the current immigration debate. My parents’ journey, characterized by a strict adherence to legal procedures and respect for American laws, instilled in me a deep appreciation for the rule of law. Yet, this background also endows me with profound sympathy for undocumented migrants from Latin American, African, and Asian countries, many of whom flee from extreme hardships in search of safety and opportunity, reminiscent of the dreams that once guided our Greek ancestors to these shores.

However, understanding and empathy for the plight of undocumented migrants do not blind me to the challenges they pose to our system. The United States faces significant strain in managing the influx of undocumented individuals, raising concerns among taxpayers about the sustainability of extending services to an ever-growing population, especially when many citizens struggle to access these services themselves.

In this context, securing our borders is an essential step. Effective border management is crucial for maintaining the integrity of our immigration system and ensuring that entry into the United States occurs in a legal and orderly manner. But border security alone is not sufficient; we need a more comprehensive as well as a humane approach.

A reformed immigration system, streamlined and more transparent, can provide viable legal pathways for those seeking entry, reducing the incentive for illegal immigration. Such reform should aim to address the current backlog in immigration cases, ensuring a timely and fair process.

In parallel, the United States should engage in bilateral cooperation with countries that are major sources of undocumented migrants. Investing in foreign aid and economic development programs in these countries can help alleviate the conditions leading to mass migration, addressing the issue at its root.

This approach should be balanced and compassionate, avoiding extreme measures like mass expulsions, which are neither humane nor practical. Instead, there must be a structured and fair process for dealing with those who enter the country illegally, one that balances compassion with the rule of law.

Let us remember our roots as descendants of immigrants and approach this challenge with the empathy, practicality, and commitment to values that have long made the United States a beacon of hope and opportunity.