April 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

A 12-Year-Old Student Opens Fire at a School in Finland and Wounds 3 Others

April 2, 2024
By Associated Press
Finland School Shooting
Police officers stand guard outside Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Police in Finland say a 12-year-old student has opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students. The suspect was later arrested. Heavily armed police on Tuesday cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m. Police said both the suspect and the wounded were 12 years old. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students on Tuesday, police said. The suspect was later arrested.

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.

Police said both the suspect and the wounded were 12 years old. The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday with a handgun in his possession, police said.

The condition of the three wounded students wasn’t immediately clear.

Police officers talk to family members of pupils at Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X that he was “deeply shocked” over the shooting.

In the past decades, Finland has witnessed two major deadly school shootings.

In November 2007, a 18-year-old student armed with a semi-automatic pistol opened fire at the premises of the Jokela high school in Tuusula, southern Finland, killing nine people. He was found dead with self-inflicted wounds.

Less than a year later, in September 2008, a 22-year-old student shot and killed 10 people with a semi-automatic pistol at a vocational college in Kauhajoki, southwestern Finland, before fatally shooting himself.

Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

In the Nordic nation of 5.6 million, there are more than 1.5 million licensed firearms and about 430,000 license holders, according to the Finnish Interior Ministry. Hunting and gun-ownership have long traditions in the sparsely-populated northern European country.

Responsibility for granting permits for ordinary firearms rests with local police departments.

Following the school shootings in 2007 and 2008, Finland tightened its gun laws by raising the minimum age for firearms ownership and giving police greater powers to make background checks on individuals applying for a gun license.

___
By JARI TANNER Associated Press

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copehangen, Denmark contributed to this report.

Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

