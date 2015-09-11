Greek Schools 6,500 Teachers Short

ATHENS – The Greek school year began Sept. 11 short some 6,500 teachers as a caretaker government scrambled to get more into classrooms.

Interim Education Minister Froso Kiaou said the government is “on the right path” to filling some of the gaps but she didn’t elaborate.

Kiaou said that the ministry has secured European Union funding to hire 19,000 auxiliary teachers who can be moved around to different temporary positions but delays in getting it means there won’t be enough for weeks.

There was no explanation why the former ruling Radical Left-led SYRIZA government didn’t act sooner but Greece typically waits until the last moment to find teachers and almost every year there are big shortages.

Limitations on how the EU funding can be used means that the money cannot go toward covering positions in mandatory subjects but only in electives, leaving major gaps in core subjects.

“The money is there for 7,000 [auxiliary] positions in the core program, but the shortfall comes to 13,500,” Kiaou admitted.

Efforts are also being made to transfer 2,600 fixed-contract educators from relatively well-staffed schools to those facing the biggest problems, as well as to bring in state-employed teachers working at Greek educational institutions abroad, Kathimerini said.

“In terms of what’s possible and given the country’s economic circumstances, we are on the right path,” Kiaou said.

Her statements came a day after unionists warned that there are dozens of schools around Greece, particularly in remote areas, that will be unable to open at all because they have no teaching staff. In Laconia, in fact, school authorities asked volunteers to teach without pay. Greece’s public schools have around 1.5 million students and 137,000 teachers.