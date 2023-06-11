x

June 11, 2023

9 People Wounded in San Francisco Mass Shooting; 1 Remains in Critical Condition

June 11, 2023
By Associated Press
Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on Friday night in what police said appeared to be a “targeted and isolated” incident.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. during a party hosted by a clothing store near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

The San Francisco Police Department initially said that all of the victims were “expected to survive their injuries.” But a statement from the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said one of the victims remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Another was said to be in serious condition, four were in fair condition and three had already been discharged. The victims were eight men and one woman ranging in age from 20 to 34, the hospital said.

Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Santiago Mejia /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Police Chief William Scott called the violence “unacceptable.”

“People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence,” Scott said. “Our investigators are working diligently on this case, and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred.”

Dying Breed, a clothing store located near the intersection where the shooting happened, was scheduled to celebrate its sixth anniversary Friday night with a block party, according to a post on the store’s Instagram account.

A person who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.

Police secure and investigate the scene of a shooting in San Francisco on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Santiago Mejia /San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Mission District is one of San Francisco’s oldest neighborhoods, named after the Mission Dolores — a Spanish mission that dates back to 1776. Historically Latino and increasingly gentrifying in recent years, the vibrant area is home to numerous restaurants and shops.

Mayor London Breed said first responders were quick to react to the shooting and noted that “no lives were lost.”

“I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers,” Breed said. “We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.”

 

