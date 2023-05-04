8 People Die in Overnight Fire in Czech City of Brno

WORLD

Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE — Eight people have died in an overnight fire in the second largest city in the Czech Republic, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out about two hours after midnight in Brno, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

Czech public television said those who died were likely homeless people in a shelter.

The rescuers said they didn’t find any injured people. Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.