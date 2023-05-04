x

May 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

WORLD

8 People Die in Overnight Fire in Czech City of Brno

May 4, 2023
By Associated Press
Czech Republic Fire
Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)

PRAGUE — Eight people have died in an overnight fire in the second largest city in the Czech Republic, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out about two hours after midnight in Brno, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

Czech public television said those who died were likely homeless people in a shelter.

The rescuers said they didn’t find any injured people. Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)
Firefighters and police investigators gather at the scene of a fatal fire in Plotni Street in Brno, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)

RELATED

WORLD
Forces Kill 3 Palestinians behind Deaths of British-Israelis

NABLUS, West Bank — Israeli troops on Thursday killed three Palestinian militants wanted in connection with a shooting attack that killed a British-Israeli woman and two of her daughters, the Israeli military said, the latest bloodshed in a relentless wave of violence.

WORLD
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits International Criminal Court
WORLD
‘Not my King’: UK Republicans Want Coronation to Be the Last

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.