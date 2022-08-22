x

August 22, 2022

“7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo” Opening Ceremony

August 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
RGB+SM-44 (2)
(Photo: Athens News Agency)

CASTELLORIZO – The “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo”, held under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was officially inaugurated on Sunday, with brief remarks from the organisers and officials and an opening ceremony dedicated to the centenary since the Asia Minor Disaster of 1922. The event was live-streamed by the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The festival, taking place for the seventh consecutive year, will be held from August 21 to August 28 and will once again make Kastellorizo a meeting point of documentary with history and culture.

The festival has now been established as an institution of international scope, as 790 nominations were submitted from 100 different countries. The committee, made up of renowned directors, selected the 30 best ones among 25 countries to compete.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), as part of its collaboration with “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo”, will screen five of the documentaries awarded during the 6th festival, in August 2021.

This is the first public screening of the award-winning documentaries, which will be available at the special micro site www.amna.gr/beyondbordersfestival2022 created by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency in collaboration with “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo.”

The award-winning documentaries will be screened from Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, at 12 noon. “BEYOND BORDERS – 7th International Documentary Film Festival of Castellorizo” will be held from August 21 to August 28, 2022.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency will broadcast live the opening ceremony, on August 21, at the website: http://www.amna.gr/beyondbordersfestival2022

Video

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

