x

May 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

76ers, Mavericks Win Game 3s to Cut Series Deficits to 2-1

May 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Heat 76ers Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo battle for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid inspired Philadelphia with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series as the 76ers fell behind 2-0 in the series. Embiid sustained a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in the final game of the first round against Toronto.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Miami.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

MAVERICKS 103, SUNS 94

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Dallas turned up the defensive pressure to get cut Phoenix’s series lead to 2-1.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) passes the ball over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Mavericks spoiled Chris Paul’s 37th birthday, forcing the 17-year pro into his most turnovers in any half of a playoff game with seven before the break.

Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 28 points. Jae Crowder had 19 for Phoenix.

Dallas ended an 11-game losing streak against Phoenix, regular season included. Phoenix shot 45%, ending a run of at least 50% shooting in the playoffs at eight games.

Game 4 is Sunday in Dallas.

RELATED

SPORTS
Chelsea Being Sold for $3B to LA Dodgers Owners, Investors

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will be sold to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club over the war in Ukraine.

USA
Embiid Still Out as Sixers, Mavs Seek Rebound vs Heat, Suns
SPORTS
Mets Floor Phillies with 7-Run 9th, Marte Caps 8-7 Win

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mary Zournazi’s Film My Rembetika Blues Now Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK – Award-winning Greek-Australian filmmaker Mary Zournazi spoke with The National Herald about her documentary film My Rembetika Blues which is being released in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings