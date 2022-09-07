61 Μigrants Rescued by Freighter off Malta Landed on Crete

Society

HERAKLION – A total of 61 undocumented migrants, who were found on a vessel sailing adrift in the sea region south of Heraklion, Crete, were transferred to the indoor gym at Moires, in the municipality of Phaestos.

According to police, among the migrants were 23 children and 10 women.

Thirty eight of the foreign nationals said they were Syrians, 21 Lebanese and two Palestinians.