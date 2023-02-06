x

February 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 32ºF

Society

5 Dead after Migrant Boat Sinks off Greek Island

February 6, 2023
By Associated Press
Coast Guard
Hellenic Coast Guard. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis, File

ATHENS — Four children and a woman died when a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed Sunday on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros, authorities said.

Greece’s Coast Guard said it was alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. Three vessels and a helicopter, joined by a detachment that went overland, reached the point and retrieved the woman’s body, as well as an unconscious boy and 39 other people, six of whom had made it to the rocky coast.

A boy found unconscious was briefly revived in the hospital but later died, the Coast Guard said. Three other children who were conscious when they were found also died Sunday evening in the hospital.

Three more minors and two adults were hospitalized early in the afternoon. The remaining boat passengers were taken to a reception camp to be sheltered.

An inflatable boat was found half submerged. Gale force winds were blowing in the area and it was raining, authorities said.

Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis congratulated the rescuers but accused “criminal networks of traffickers that operate from Turkey, tolerated by the Turkish authorities” of abandoning the migrants.

Leros lies close to the Turkish coast. Boats loaded with migrants — many inflatables but also yachts and speedboats — regularly leave Turkey bound for Greece, with some even attempting to reach Italy, irrespective of weather conditions.

 

RELATED

Society
Dangerous Weather Warning Sent to Residents of Attica Region

ATHENS - A warning that dangerous weather phenomena are on the way was sent to mobile phones in the Attica region on Μonday from the 112 emergency number.

Society
Greek Coast Guard Stops Two Speedboats Carrying Refugees Off Kos
Society
US Embassy Gives Refugees Scholarships at American College of Greece

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.