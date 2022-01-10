5.2 Richter Tremor Shakes Greek City of Florina

Society

FLORINA, Greece – A tremor measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Florina late on Sunday.

Minor damage inside some houses has been reported so far.

According to Professor Efthymios Lekkas, who is president of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation of Greece, the earthquake came from a fault on the outskirts of the Florina plain.

“It is going well. We will wait to see how it will develop in one or two more days,” Lekkas said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The area has not had major earthquakes in the past, Lekkas added.

Schools in the area will remain closed for precautionary reasons.