x

January 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 55ºF



Society

5.2 Richter Tremor Shakes Greek City of Florina

January 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Earthquake Greece
(Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

FLORINA, Greece – A tremor measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Florina late on Sunday.
Minor damage inside some houses has been reported so far.

According to Professor Efthymios Lekkas, who is president of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation of Greece, the earthquake came from a fault on the outskirts of the Florina plain.

“It is going well. We will wait to see how it will develop in one or two more days,” Lekkas said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

The area has not had major earthquakes in the past, Lekkas added.

Schools in the area will remain closed for precautionary reasons.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 18,592 New Coronavirus Cases, 66 Deaths; 642 on Ventilators

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 18,592 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 97 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Politics
Chios Residents Don’t Want New Secure Refugee Camp Built
Society
Omicron Brings More COVID Beds, Designated Hospitals in Greece

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings