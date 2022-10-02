5.0R Quake in the Sea Region of Crete

Society

ATHENS – An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was recorded on Sunday at 07:04 in the sea area of Crete.

The tremor’s epicentre was located, 24 km north of the town of Goudoura and 460 km south-east of Athens.

The quake’s epicentre was located in the sea area 74 km south-east of the town Chryssi, in Lassithi.

There are no reports of damage.