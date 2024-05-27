x

May 27, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Church

4th International Conference on Religious Freedom Begins in Athens

May 27, 2024
By Constantine S. Sirigos
arxontes2
On the podium Athanasios Martinos, Chief Exarch of the Holy Great Church of Christ. Photo: The National Herald

ATHENS – On a beautiful spring day in Athens the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate opened their 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom in the presence Greek church and government officials and 300 Archons and family members from all over the world.
The theme of the Conference is ‘Protecting Religious Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights’. The gathering will also address the rights and struggles of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who are based in Constantinople.

The participants and their guests were welcomed by Protopresbyter Fr. Alexander Karloutsos. Spiritual Advisor of the Order of St. Andrew, the Archons in the United States, and Dr. Anthony Limberakis.

Attendees watch a video message from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Photo: The National Herald

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addressed the gathering by video, laying out the tone and highlighting the issues, that will be discussed. Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece also welcomed everyone and was thanked for his support.
Noted entrepreneur and philanthropist Athanasios Martinos, President of the Pammakaristos Brotherhood of Archons in Europe and Co-Chair, along with Dr. Limberakis, of the conference spoke, as did the Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece can be seen in the center of the front row. To the left of the Archbishop of America is the Mayor of Athens Harris Dukas. Photo: The National Herald

The keynote speaker was John Chrysoulakis, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, He spoke warmly in English and Greek and thanked the Archons of the U.S., Australia, Canada, all of Europe and other places for their attendance and support.
The conference will hold sessions on May 27 and 28 and will be followed on the 29th by ‘The 1st Summit of Global Archons’.

RELATED

Church
4th International Conference on Religious Freedom of the Archons Begins in Athens

ΑTHENS – George C. Rockas, Esq.

Politics
Tannousis, Colleagues Announce the Passage of ‘Detective Brian Simonsen’s Law’
Church
Liturgy at Athens Cathedral Opens Archons’ International Conference and Summit

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Zelensky outcries to world from Kharkiv (VIDEO)

KHARKIV - Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has released a video plea calling on world leaders to attend a “peace summit” next month in Switzerland after a deadly Russian attack on a DIY hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday.

ATHENS - A current detente with Turkey after the two countries were once near a point of conflict isn’t keeping Greece from continuing to build its arsenal but three new French Belharra-class frigates won’t be put into service for another year or two.

ATHENS - With an eye on high food prices, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked voters in the June 6-9 European Parliament elections to back his efforts to accelerate an economic recovery while his opponents hoped to make gains.

KHARKIV - Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has released a video plea calling on world leaders to attend a “peace summit” next month in Switzerland after a deadly Russian attack on a DIY hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday.

ATHENS – On a beautiful spring day in Athens the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate opened their 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom in the presence Greek church and government officials and 300 Archons and family members from all over the world.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.