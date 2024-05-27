4th International Conference on Religious Freedom Begins in Athens

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
On the podium Athanasios Martinos, Chief Exarch of the Holy Great Church of Christ. Photo: The National Herald
ATHENS – On a beautiful spring day in Athens the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate opened their 4th International Conference on Religious Freedom in the presence Greek church and government officials and 300 Archons and family members from all over the world.
The theme of the Conference is ‘Protecting Religious Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights’. The gathering will also address the rights and struggles of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who are based in Constantinople.
The participants and their guests were welcomed by Protopresbyter Fr. Alexander Karloutsos. Spiritual Advisor of the Order of St. Andrew, the Archons in the United States, and Dr. Anthony Limberakis.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addressed the gathering by video, laying out the tone and highlighting the issues, that will be discussed. Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece also welcomed everyone and was thanked for his support.
Noted entrepreneur and philanthropist Athanasios Martinos, President of the Pammakaristos Brotherhood of Archons in Europe and Co-Chair, along with Dr. Limberakis, of the conference spoke, as did the Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas.
The keynote speaker was John Chrysoulakis, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, He spoke warmly in English and Greek and thanked the Archons of the U.S., Australia, Canada, all of Europe and other places for their attendance and support.
The conference will hold sessions on May 27 and 28 and will be followed on the 29th by ‘The 1st Summit of Global Archons’.
