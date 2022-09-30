4th Century BC Greek Silver Coin Found in Croatia

Culture

A Greek coin dated to the end of the fourth century BC was discovered by hikers on a forest road in eastern Croatia’s Papuk Mountain after heavy rainfall. Total Croatia News reported that it was carved with a portrayal of Zeus crowned with a bird, whereas the other side depicted Alexander the Great.

The locality near Kaptol where the coin was found is a well-known archaeological site with graves of aristocratic warriors and significant weapons that were located in Europe in the 7th century BC.

The community living in that area exercised major importance on the border of three regions including the Mediterranean, Central Europe, and the Danube.

“And it certainly speaks of the fact that the people who lived in those areas were extremely advanced and prosperous at the time, and not only that, but they also traded and exchanged things with very distant regions,” said Janja Mavrović Mokos, archaeologist and researcher.

The 4th century BC coin is substantial because it symbolizes the power of the people from Papuk, who lived at the intersection of cultures and trade routes, not periodically, but for centuries.

“This shows continuity on the political, economic and cultural scene of over 300 years, which few can boast of today, let alone back then,” said Hrvoje Potrebica, head of archaeological research.