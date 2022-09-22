49 Migrants Rescued Near Greek Island, 6 Still Missing

Society

ATHENS – A search and rescue operation is underway in the waters northeast of Leros, in the Dodecanese, for six migrants who are missing after an inflatable vessel crashed on the island’s shores on Thursday.

Of the 55 people on board the vessel which came from Turkey, 49 have been rescued so far, said the Hellenic Coast Guard. They include 27 men, 18 women and 4 children. They were expected to be taken to Leros’ refugee reception and identification centre.