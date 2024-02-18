A Frustrated Leonsis Will Move Washington Wizards, Capitals to Virginia

General News

FILE - Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards NBA basketball team and Washington Capitals NHL hockey team, speaks during an event with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, seated left, to announce plans for a new sports stadium for the teams, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. A leading Democratic Virginia legislator says proposed legislation to help pave the way for the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals to relocate to northern Virginia is dead. Sen. L. Louise Lucas holds great sway in the General Assembly as chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. She told reporters Monday morning, Feb. 12, 2024, that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had made a series of mistakes in trying to advance the deal through a General Assembly now in full Democratic control after November's elections. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON – Ted Leonsis, son of Greek immigrants, has been the talk of the town of Washington, D.C. since he took over the Washington Wizards of the NBA and the Washington Capitals NHL team, which won a Stanley Cup in 2018.

He still is, but now it’s anger that he’s going to move the teams to Virginia, if a deal there to build a new facility as part of a mega-complex of buildings is approved, and it’s left Washingtonians and Mayor Muriel Bowser upset indeed.

Bowser had just offered Leonsis a deal in which the city would pay $500 million toward an $800 million project to keep the teams playing in Washington and renovate the aging stadium, but didn’t know it was too late.

She told him she’d heard that Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was about to announce a deal to build an arena for the teams on the other side of the Potomac River. He said there would be an announcement the next day.

She said she realized, The Washington Post reported, the meeting wasn’t about the deal but to tell him he was moving the teams, after he said he was upset the city was more interested in helping the Washington Commanders NFL team.

She asked Leonsis if it was true.

“If you would have offered this to me earlier,” he said, “I would have accepted it.” That also brought a schism with her, a three-term mayor with whom he had been close and promised the teams were in the city to stay.

“If local and state officials in Virginia sign off, the move could also stall an economic engine that has drawn more than 2 million visitors per year to Chinatown, an area that has lately struggled with empty storefronts, office vacancies and crime,” the paper reported.

Instead of a renovated facility in a run-down area that had once been up-and-coming – and which Leonsis complained had become a hub of crime and street buskers playing music so loud he could hear it out his office window – he opted for building a sports and entertainment complex in Virginia.

He had been looking at the idea of moving since 2022 and began talks with the city about fixing up his aging arena but the talks dragged on for more than a year and there was a problem: there was a debt cap that would prevent the city from providing enough money.

That eased just before he changed his mind and decided to move as a major financial transaction came through, allowing her to make the offer, but the die was cast and it was going to be in Virginia.

Leonsis, 67, said that in the end his decision did not hinge on crime, noise or feeling underappreciated. It wasn’t even about money, he told the paper.

“This was about the future,” he said, and the chance to build something special on a bigger plot of land. “We can continue to innovate and build new things if we want, as part of this partnership. It was … well, we can make a more bespoke experience.”

EMPIRE FROM DIRT

She was caught off guard but said, “I think it’s really simple. Ted wants to build from the ground up. He wants a large, undeveloped parcel,” she said. “He wants a bigger uplift for his investment than he could get in Washington. And he should be honest about that.”

The agreement with Virginia requires approval by the Legislature and Alexandria City Council to borrow nearly $1.5 billion — and kick in more than $300 million for transportation, a parking facility and concert hall.

A powerful Senate Democrat has objected to Youngkin’s plan, Alexandria residents have raised traffic concerns, and Bowser said Leonsis’ lease requires the teams stay in the building where they play until 2047.

Leonsis said he was more convinced than ever after getting a look at the former rail yard in Virginia that offered plenty of space for the multi-complex project that would include other facilities.

He was taken to a rooftop to get a birds-eye view and was amazed. From there he could see the Potomac River, Reagan National Airport, even his own Capital One Arena.

“When this coalesced to me was when I went out and climbed on the roof,” Leonsis said.“You go jeez, it’s like, there’s water. I love being on the water. Jeez there’s the airport. I really like to fly out of there. And we can put a hotel and an office building here. Right now we’re in five different places,” he said. “Visiting teams could fly in and be at the hotel and be eating here. Boy, the leagues would love that. The teams would love that.”

Washington fans and activists were upset and protested outside the downtown arena, Alexandria residents began organizing in opposition and former Wizards star Bradley Beal filmed a video urging Leonsis to reconsider. On national television, ESPN host Tony Kornheiser called the move “villainy.”

But Leonsis didn’t get where he is without being bold and a visionary. He was the first in his in family to graduate from college when he got his degree from Georgetown, founded a software-catalogue business and sold it at age 27 for $20 million and became a Senior Executive at the early Internet giant AOL.

He’s a billionaire now, with plenty of clout as well. But the decision was a turnaround in his vow to stay in Washington, telling the newspaper in 2016 that he would never leave.

“Have we talked to Virginia? We have not. Have we talked to Maryland? We have not. I would never do that. My goal would be stay where we are or stay within the city,” he said then, but this is now.

The discussions with the city had progressed and in 2022 he made $125 million in upgrades to the facility where the teams played, renamed Capital One arena and made plans to spend another $85 million.

In December, Leonsis celebrated the anniversary with a blog post. “Cheers to 25 MORE years!” he wrote. But he was already looking around for a better deal and another location where he could start from the dirt up.

Virginia officials sent suggestions on sites to meet his needs and in March 2023 his aide Monica Dixon attended a board meeting of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group.

She told a board member what was going on in Washington and was told that Matt Kelly, CEO of the developer JBG Smith might have space at Potomac Yard big enough for a sports arena.

Kelly sits on the board with Leonsis and he told Dixon a week later that, “I think it will work.” Leonsis met with Bowser and reportedly told her he was reviewing an option across the Potomac River.

But he still asked her for the deal she eventually came to offer but his team was talking with Virginia officials at the same time.

Youngkin, who played basketball at Rice University had met Leonsis before getting into politics, in the social circles of the super-wealthy in Washington and spoke about the project.

YES, VIRGINIA

“I was skeptical simply for lots of, lots of reasons,” Youngkin said. “But I was also incredibly intrigued because of the uniqueness of this, and we really began to assess the opportunity of two teams moving at one time,” he said.

It was after that Youngkin took Leonsis to a 14th floor offices of a private business to oversee the site and Leonsis formed a vision of what he could do on the spot, but there was plenty of wheeling and dealing left to do.

“That meeting was an important one,” Youngkin said. “And it was a place where we were able to construct a shared vision about where we might be able to go,” where the finances had to be worked out.

At the time, Bowser offered Leonsis $432 million that would come from taxing other businesses in the area, an idea he didn’t like, especially since he’d have to pay up front and be paid back over 6-10 years.

He went back to Alexandria to hear Youngkin’s counter and after much discussion the Governor said the state would create a stadium authority and issue two sets of bonds paid back with proceeds from the project.

Youngkin could feel the momentum with Leonsis building. “He said, ‘I’d like to try to find a way to get this done,’” Youngkin recalled of one phone call during that period. “And that was a big moment.

Leonsis said that Washington “couldn’t get us a coordinated $400 million offer. And it was very frustrating and then we go to Virginia and it’s a big state with a lot of money with this unbelievable, once-in-a-lifetime piece of land.”

He added: “And they are saying, ‘We can do this.’ That’s what the governor said. ‘I can get this done. Are you interested?’ And it was, ‘Yes, we should take the next step because I have nothing firm from the city.’”

Youngkin had agreed to borrow nearly $1.5 billion for the project, with Virginia and Alexandria taxpayers liable for the debt. Leonsis would have to put up about $400 million, the same amount he had envisioned putting into Capital One in Washington, plus make lease payments once the arena opened.

Washington had put together a new proposal offering Leonsis $500 million over three years that would allow him to transform his arena during the offseasons and leave District taxpayers holding the debt, just as he had been asking for.

Too late. It seems the only question remaining is whether the teams will be named Virginia.