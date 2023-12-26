Amb. Tsunis Celebrates His Birthday with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens

George Tsunis, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, accompanied by his mother Eleni, stand alongside Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.
ATHENS – On Tuesday, December 26 United States Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis, accompanied by his mother, Eleni Tsunis, visited Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, who warmly welcomed them.
Along with Archbishop Ieronymos, the Ambassador and his mother visited the Elderly Care Center of Saint Porphyrios in Dilesi, which was founded by the Archbishop and where elderly people are lovingly cared for with affection and attention.
Later, Archbishop Ieronymos hosted a meal in honor of Ambassador and Eleni Tsunis at his residence, which is located next to the Elderly Care Center.
The gathering was also an opportunity to mark the Ambassador’s Tsunis’s birthday. He celebrated Christmas in his hometown, the village of Platanos in Aetolia-Acarnania region of Western Greece.
